Trump, Ivanka, Musk and Bill Gates: Full list of names in newly released Epstein files
The Justice Department on Friday released a new and final cache of millions of documents linked to Jeffrey Epstein and several notable names were mentioned.
The Justice Department on Friday released a new and final cache of millions of documents linked to late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Several notable names came up in the new tranche of documents.
Earlier in the day, Todd Blanche, the deputy attorney general said that this batch of files marked the end of the planned releases from the Trump administration, under the law. The new tranche has over three million pages, 180,000 images, and 2000 videos, Blanche said.
Here are the notable people whose names come up in the latest batch of Epstein files.
Epstein files: List of names
- Donald Trump - The President's name comes up in the latest batch of Epstein files. One section reads “[redacted] reported an unidentified female friend who was forced to perform oral sex on President Trump approximately 25 years ago in NJ [New Jersey]. The friend told Alexis that she was approximately 13-14 years old when this occurred and that the friend allegedly bit President Trump while performing oral sex. The friend was allegedly hit in the face after she laughed about biting President Trump. The friend said she was also abused by Epstein.”
Another part noted that a teenager was forced to perform ‘oral sex’ and allegedly bit President Trump.
- Ivanka Trump - “Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump bracing for Vicky Ward's book,” the subject of one email reads.
- Elon Musk - The world's richest man is also mentioned in the Epstein files but it is in context of potential visits to the island.
- Bill Gates - A lot of allegations against Gates was made in the files as well, including him getting STD from ‘Russian girls’.
Other names that came up in the file include Ehud Barak, Larry Summers, Bill Richardson, Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson, Michael Jackson, Mick Jagger, Kevin Spacey, Diana Ross & Chris Tucker, Walter Cronkite, Woody Allen, Richard Branson, Peter Thiel, Les Wexner, Noam Chomsky, and Stephen Hawking.
