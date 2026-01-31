Trump, Ivanka, Musk and Bill Gates: Full list of names in newly released Epstein files

The Justice Department on Friday released a new and final cache of millions of documents linked to late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Several notable names came up in the new tranche of documents. The Justice Department released a fresh batch of files linked to Jeffrey Epstein. (X/@Grouse_Beater)

Earlier in the day, Todd Blanche, the deputy attorney general said that this batch of files marked the end of the planned releases from the Trump administration, under the law. The new tranche has over three million pages, 180,000 images, and 2000 videos, Blanche said.

Here are the notable people whose names come up in the latest batch of Epstein files.