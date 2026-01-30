Epstein files latest release: 3 big revelations made after Todd Blanche addresses delay

Epstein files release update: The Justice Department on Friday said it has released thousands of files on sex financier and convicted trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche confirmed the release under the Epstein Files Transparency Act. Documents that were included in the U.S. Department of Justice release of the Jeffrey Epstein files are photographed (AP)

“Today's release marks the end of a very comprehensive document identification and review process to ensure transparency to the American people and compliance with the act,” Blanche said at a news conference announcing the disclosure.

This comes weeks after the December 19 deadline set by Congress to release all the files. The DOJ said that hundreds of lawyers reviewed the files to determine redactions to protect the identities of sexual abuse victims.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said the department was releasing more than 3 million pages of documents in the latest Epstein disclosure, as well as more than 2,000 videos and 180,000 images. The files, posted to the department’s website, include some of the several million pages of records that officials said were withheld from an initial release of documents in December.

3 big revelations made in the latest Epstein files release Contain pornography The new tranches of Epstein files begin with a new page, asking users whether they are 18 years of age or older. DAG Blanche said that the files include commercial pornography. The images were seized from Epstein's devices.

“They include large quantities of commercial pornography and images that were seized from Epstein’s devices, but which he did not take, or that someone around him did not take,” Blanche said.

“Today, we are producing more than 3 million pages, including more than 2,000 videos and 180,000 images in total, that means that the department produced approximately three and a half million pages in compliance with the act,” Blanche said.

Some documents withheld Among the materials being withheld is information that could jeopardize any ongoing investigation or expose the identities of personal details about potential victims. All women other than Maxwell have been redacted from videos and images being released Friday, Blanche said.

The number of documents subject to review has ballooned to roughly six million, including duplicates, the department said.