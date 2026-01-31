Epstein files: Trump hosted ‘Calendar Girls’ parties in Mar-a-Lago; oral sex, abuse allegations surface

President Donald Trump was mentioned in the newly released Epstein files. In the trove of documents released on Friday, allegations of sexual abuse were made against the 79-year-old. The White House and the DOJ are yet to react to the horrifying claims. President Donald Trump speaks during an event in the Oval Office of the White House (AP)

Calendar Girls parties According to the documents, Trump hosted parties at Mar-a-Lago with several high-profile guests, including Elon Musk, Trump Jr., and Ivanka Trump. This was a part of internal summaries of calls to an FBI whistleblower hotline. These summaries, however, do not constitute evidence of misconduct, according to officials.

Oral sex and abuse allegations One summary notes: “[redacted] reported an unidentified female friend who was forced to perform oral sex on President Trump approximately 25 years ago in NJ [New Jersey]. The friend told Alexis that she was approximately 13-14 years old when this occurred and that the friend allegedly bit President Trump while performing oral sex. The friend was allegedly hit in the face after she laughed about biting President Trump. The friend said she was also abused by Epstein.”

Another summary adds that a teenager, roughly 13-14 years old, was ‘forced to perform ‘oral sex’ and allegedly bit President Trump.

Todd Blanche addresses concerns Deputy Attorney General Blanche emphasized during a news conference that the department sought to comply fully with the transparency mandate: “Today's release marks the end of a very comprehensive document identification and review process to ensure transparency to the American people and compliance with the act.”

He also acknowledged that public expectations for revelatory information have far outpaced what the documents can realistically satisfy.

“There’s a hunger, or a thirst, for information that I don’t think will be satisfied by review of these documents," he said.

In response to longstanding speculation online that federal officials shielded certain individuals from scrutiny, Blanche added:

“We did not protect President Trump. We didn’t protect — or not protect — anybody.”