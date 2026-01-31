Who was Ashley Massaro? Late WWE star named in Epstein files, ‘Horrible things happening in the Island…’

Former WWE superstar Ashley Massaro is mentioned in new files related to late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein that have been released by the US Department of Justice (DOJ) on Friday. Ashley Massaro, a former WWE superstar, is mentioned in newly released DOJ files related to Jeffrey Epstein. (X@kings_anyi)

Massaro’s name appeared in a complaint submitted on July 22, 2020, by a woman whose identity was redacted by the DOJ.

Here's what the complaint alleges The complaint alleges that the late Massaro, along with a friend, was employed by Ghislaine Maxwell and another person referred to as “Jane Mechella” from Miami, Florida.

The section in which Massaro’s name appears states, “...She mentioned horrible things happening in the island and including [sic] dead body of a girl that “had mask and was tied to a tree.” She said “that the one from London was very mean and also the one from Miami.” Also that the man in the mention was making her f****ing black guys and he liked to watch it, she was young – high school student... she also said that her friend Ashley Massaro (who died in 2019 – the WWE) got pregnant in high school. They both worked for Maxwell and Mechella from Miami Florida.”

The former WWE Diva tragically died by suicide in 2019.

Ashley Massaro's death probe Massaro claimed that she was drugged and sexually assaulted during medical treatment provided by a US military doctor during a WWE trip to Kuwait in 2006.

For years, WWE denied any awareness of Massaro's allegations before her suicide in 2019. Following her death, NCIS initiated a retroactive investigation. However, it yielded no results primarily due to the significant time that had passed following the alleged incident, resulting in a lack of tangible evidence or witnesses to follow up on.

Similarly, Epstein passed away in 2019 during imprisonment for sex offences, shifting the focus of justice for the victims towards the prosecution of conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell. A complaint detailing Maxwell's involvement was submitted to Acting US Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Audrey Strauss, in July 2020.