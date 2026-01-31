Pam Bondi, DOJ make massive blunder in latest Epstein files release; victims' names leaked

The latest batch of Jeffrey Epstein files was released by the Department of Justice today. The bank of files includes 3 million documents, 2,000 videos and 180,000 images related to the Epstein case. The DOJ has released new documents related to Jeffrey Epstein, but many survivors' names were disclosed. Pam Bondi called on by Epstein survivors to answer (AP Photo/Allison Robbert) (AP)

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said there were 6 million papers in the collection. But due to the presence of child sexual abuse material and victim rights responsibilities, not all of them are made public in this release.

However, lawyers representing survivors said that victims' names and identifying information were included in the documents made public today.

Blunder in redaction Attorney Brad Edwards has represented Epstein victims for almost 20 years. He claimed that he and his legal partner, Brittany Henderson, started getting calls from clients shortly after the new material was published on Friday morning.

Edwards told ABC News that his clients have been calling him constantly regarding their names that are now available to the public.

He said, “Their names, despite them never coming forward, being completely unknown to the public, have all just been released for public consumption.” He added, “It's literally thousands of mistakes.”

Edwards and Henderson immediately began flagging documents with the victims' names for removal. However, they described the task as nearly impossible given the volume.

“The solution is to take the thing down for now,” Edwards told ABC News. He urged a temporary halt to the online release until proper safeguards could be implemented for the victims.

He said, “The easy job would be for the DOJ to type in all the victims' names, hit redact like they promised to do, then release them.”

Pam Bondi on delays regarding Epstein files On January 15, Attorney General Pam Bondi wrote in a letter that the DOJ has made “substantial progress” over the Epstein files and that hundreds of staff are working to release it soon and connecting for daily calls.

She also admitted that there were some “glitches” that had prevented the release of the files last month. She wrote, “The Department has made substantial progress and remains focused on releasing materials under the [Epstein Files Transparency Act] promptly while protecting victim privacy.”

However, after today's release, victims have given a joint statement as reported by independent journalist Aaron Parnas that demands that the names of “every abuser and enabler are fully exposed.”

The statement writes, “This latest release of Jeffrey Epstein files is being sold as transparency, but what it actually does is expose survivors. Once again, survivors are having their names and identifying information exposed while the men who abused us remain hidden and protected.”

They further added, “We look forward to hearing from Attorney General Pam Bondi on February 11.”