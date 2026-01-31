Edit Profile
    Sammy Sosa and Jamie Foxx pop up in latest Epstein Files, fans say 'not on my bingo card'

    Social media users reacted with surprise after names like Sammy Sosa and Jamie Foxx appeared in newly released Epstein files. 

    Published on: Jan 31, 2026 3:12 AM IST
    By Shirin Gupta
    Online chatter erupted on social media platforms like X and Reddit following the Department of Justice's (DOJ) release of additional Epstein-related documents on Friday, under the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

    Social media users reacted with surprise after names like Sammy Sosa and Jamie Foxx appeared in newly released Epstein files. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick) (AP)
    The DOJ published a large batch of materials, including millions of pages, photos, videos, and other records, from its investigative files tied to late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

    Read more: Epstein Files PDF being deleted? 'Page Not Found' error fuels speculation

    Mention of Sammy Sosa and Jamie Foxx in the Epstein files

    Amid the massive document dump, social media users highlighted passing mentions of former baseball star Sammy Sosa and actor Jamie Foxx. These appear to be a compilation of unverified tips or complaints submitted to authorities likely via FBI tip lines or similar channels. These references stem from secondhand, uncorroborated allegations in the files.

    One entry describes a party allegedly hosted by Sir Ivan Wilzig in 2004 or 2005, where Jeffrey Epstein, Donald Trump, and Sammy Sosa were said to have been in attendance, along with others like Ghislaine Maxwell. The tip claimed "several women were being auctioned" and referenced a possible madam named "Collette LNU." It also mentioned an individual aged 18–23 reportedly brought from Oklahoma. These claims remain entirely unverified.

    A separate portion of the same or related tip alleged that, years later, the caller observed "Collette" at the Cheetah Club in New York, where she reportedly told a friend that Jamie Foxx was interested in spending a night with a woman and could pay her a lot of money.

    Read more: Epstein files: Trump hosted ‘Calendar Girls’ parties, abuse allegations surface

    What are social media users saying?

    Social media users expressed surprise and disbelief at these name-drops.

    A Cubs fan wrote, “Sammy Sosa popping up in the latest Epstein files release. Doesn’t accuse him of a crime, but definitively not a good look.”

    Another X user, @Scot1andT, doubted the credibility of the document and expressed his disbelief, saying, “I'm going to go out on a limb and say that the Epstein document that everyone is talking about doesn't look very credible."

    Another X user wrote, “Sammy Sosa being in this was not on my bingo card.”

    However, these mentions are unverified and come from anonymous or secondhand sources within a larger collection of tips reviewed by authorities. The released files contain no evidence of wrongdoing by Sammy Sosa or Jamie Foxx, and there are no allegations of abuse, trafficking, or any criminal activity involving them.

