Epstein Files PDF being deleted? 'Page Not Found' error fuels speculation; 'Trump references disappearing'

On Friday, the US Department of Justice released more than 3 million pages of documents from its investigative files on Jeffrey Epstein, along with over 2,000 videos and 180,000 images. The files are hosted on the DOJ's dedicated public portal, known as the Epstein Library. (X)

The disclosure was made under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which requires the government to make public records related to the late financier and his associate and onetime girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell.

“Today's release marks the end of a very comprehensive document identification and review process to ensure transparency to the American people and compliance with the act,” Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said at a news conference announcing the disclosure.

Among the names referenced in the latest documents are Donald Trump, Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew, Les Wexner, Jean-Luc Brunel, Leslie Groff, and Lord Peter.

Where to access the Epstein Files The files are hosted on the DOJ's dedicated public portal, known as the Epstein Library, created to comply with the Transparency Act. The repository is searchable and downloadable and can be accessed here: https://www.justice.gov/epstein.

The site includes:

Court records DOJ disclosures FOIA-related materials Images, videos, and other responsive documents Claims of Epstein Files being deleted Some social media users have reported that portions of the Epstein Files are becoming inaccessible, displaying “Page Not Found” errors.

Brian Krassenstein claimed, "The Trump DOJ just published highly disturbing Files about Trump and then DELETED them. We screen captured them before they were deleted. Please share these documents far and wide. Don’t let them cover THIS up!!"

Another social media user claimed, "I'm noticing the files dissapearing. I just hope people have backed up things because this is some truly evil stuff."

A third person wrote, "The Department of Justice has promptly deleted the newest batch of Epstein Files, in which Trump's name appeared thousands of times."