Who was Robin Leach? TV icon's name surfaces in the new Epstein files release

Robin Leach, the late British-American television host, has surfaced among millions of pages published by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) on January 30. Robin Leach resurfaced in the Epstein Files released by the DOJ. The documents include allegations linking Leach to Epstein's sex trafficking ring in the 1990s. Image from Celine Dion's tribute post to Robin. (Celine Dion | Facebook )

Leach died in 2018 and was best known for hosting Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous from 1984 to 1995. He became a cultural symbol of celebrity worship in the late 20th century.

The Epstein Files dump on Friday includes over 3 million pages, 180,000 images and 2,000 videos tied to the investigation of Epstein and his network of associates in elite social circles and high-profile events. Leach's name has appeared in the newly released files alongside President Donald Trump's mentions in the same document.

Who was Robin Leach? Robin Leach was born in London and set out on a journalism career as a teenager. He has worked for major print outlets including Daily Mail, New York Daily News and People.

He transitioned from print to television in the late 1970s and early 1980s, with stints as a contributor on entertainment programmes like AM Los Angeles, with Regis Philbin and Sarah Purcell on KABC-TV.

Eventually, he landed his signature role and became a household name as the host of Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous. The show was basically about an inside look at celebrity mansions, yachts, private jets and other symbols of wealth. In March 1993, he hosted an exposé program on Madonna titled Madonna Exposed for Fox.

After Lifestyles, Leach continued his career on television, hosting spin-offs and writing celebrity columns in Las Vegas, where he resided until he died in 2018.

Leach was never accused of criminal wrongdoing during his lifetime; however, multiple documents from the Epstein Files bear his name.

