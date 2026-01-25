Dakota Johnson spotted with rapper Role Model on after a dinner date in Los Angeles; see pics

According to a report in People, the duo were photographed stepping out of Saffy’s restaurant on Thursday, where their easy chemistry and visible affection left little room for speculation.

Hollywood actor Dakota Johnson appears to be entering a new chapter in her personal life, and she is not hiding it. The Fifty Shades star was recently spotted enjoying a cosy dinner date in Los Angeles with singer Role Model, whose real name is Tucker Pillsbury, marking their most public outing together so far.

Throughout the evening, Dakota Johnson, 36, and Role Model, 28, appeared completely at ease with one another, sharing quiet moments and subtle displays of affection inside the restaurant. When they exited after dinner, the pair were seen holding hands, all but confirming the romance rumours that have followed them since late last year. Their understated PDA offered a rare glimpse into what appears to be a steadily growing relationship.

The sighting comes months after Dakota quietly ended her long-term relationship with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin. The former couple, who were together for nearly eight years and briefly engaged, have not spoken publicly about their split.

Meanwhile, Role Model was previously linked to influencer Emma Chamberlain. Their relationship ended in 2023 after three years together, with the singer later revealing that his desire to return to his hometown in Maine played a significant role in their decision to part ways.

For now, the new couple appear content keeping things intimate, stylish, and refreshingly low-key while letting their actions speak louder than any official confirmation yet.