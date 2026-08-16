India to host BRICS environment meetings in Delhi today under 2026 chairship

India will host BRICS Environment Working Group meetings in the national capital from August 17-18 at Bharat Mandapam, the environment ministry said on Sunday. Preparations underway ahead of the BRICS Summit 2026 in Delhi. (ANI)

The event will be held under the overarching theme of India’s BRICS chairship 2026 -- focusing on ‘Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability’, officials said.

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The ministry said the BRICS Senior Officers’ Meeting of the Environment Working Group (EWG) and the Contact Group on Climate Change and Sustainable Development will hold meetings on Monday, while Tuesday will see Delhi hosting the 12th BRICS Environment Ministers’ Meeting.

The BRICS Environment Ministers’ Meeting will presided over by Union environment minister Bhupender Yadav and aims to provide a platform for ministers, senior officers, policymakers, and experts from the member countries to engage in substantive discussions, foster consensus, and strengthen environmental cooperation.

BRICS environment groups The BRICS Environment Working Group (EWG) was established in 2015 during the first BRICS Environment Ministers’ Meeting in Moscow – to address fundamental environment priorities, exchange experiences, share best practices and strengthen collective action amongst BRICS Member Countries.

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The Contact Group on Climate Change and Sustainable Development was established in 2024 as an effective mechanism for cooperation on climate change issues amongst BRICS member countries.

Four priority areas under India’s chairship Officials said the first day will witness the Senior Officers’ Meeting, which would include an inaugural session and deliberations on the priorities of the BRICS Environment Working Group and Contact Group on Climate Change and Sustainable Development.

“The second day would culminate in ministerial-level deliberations on the outcome document and thematic discussions that underscore the collective commitment of BRICS Member Countries to environmental cooperation and sustainable development. As part of the Chairship, India has identified four priority areas for focused engagements under the BRICS Environment Working Group,” said the ministry in a statement, adding these include promoting sustainable lifestyles; afforestation, forest fire management and disaster resilience; circular economy and adaptation to climate change.

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India holds virtual discussions The ministry also said under its chairship, it has already initiated discussions and deliberations through a series of virtual meetings, technical sessions, webinars and dialogues between March and July 2026.

“Dialogue on BRICS resource efficiency and circular economy, and aligning carbon markets with adaptation goals, besides webinars on initiatives towards addressing land degradation, desertification and drought, and integrated approaches to wildfire management for disaster resilience were also organised,” said the ministry in a statement.