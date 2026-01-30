Don Lemon responds to arrest for Minneapolis Cities Church storming; slams Trump and DOJ

Don Lemon issued a fiery response to his arrest days after he was a part of the group, filming the anti-ICE protests in Cities Church in the St Paul-Minneapolis region. This comes as protests broke out across Minnesota, days after Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti, both 37, were fatally shot by federal agents. Don Lemon was arrested in the Minneapolis church protest case (REUTERS)

Lemon, who was fired from CNN in 2023, has said he has no affiliation to the organization that went into the church and that he was there as a journalist chronicling protesters. His attorney, Abbe Lowell, issued a statement.

Don Lemon's fiery response to arrest “Don Lemon was taken into custody by federal agents last night in Los Angeles, where he was covering the Grammy awards. Don has been a journalist for 30 years, and his constitutionally protected work in Minneapolis was no different than what he has always done. The First Amendment exists to protect journalists whose role it is to shine light on the truth and hold those in power accountable. There is no more important time for people like Don to be doing this work," it read.

Lowell further added that this is an ‘unprecedented attack on the First Amendment’.

“Instead of investigating the federal agents who killed two peaceful Minnesota protesters, the Trump Justice Department is devoting its time, attention and resources to this arrest, and that is the real indictment of wrongdoing in this case. This unprecedented attack on the First Amendment and transparent attempt to distract attention from the many crises facing this administration will not stand. Don will fight these charges vigorously and thoroughly in court.”

“This is outrageous and cannot stand. The First Amendment is under attack in America!” Lemon’s former CNN colleague Jim Acosta wrote in a post on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.