Haldiram's UK outlet closes weeks after viral opening. Here's why

The launch of Haldiram’s Leicester Square outlet in London generated major buzz online. However, just weeks after its opening, the restaurant has temporarily shut down operations. The outlet's social media bio read, "We'll be back soon. Stay tuned." (Screenshot from video (Photos Credit: ns_cafe_/Instagram))

The store's official Instagram handle updated its bio confirming the move and revealed that it was "temporarily closed" due to "UKPN electrical works."

Furthermore, the social media bio also added, "We'll be back soon. Stay tuned."

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Notice outside Haldiram's UK outlet In a video on Instagram, shared by “ns_cafe_”, a notice could be seen put up on Haldiram's outlet door.

"A notice has been posted on the door, but there's no reopening date yet," the text in the video read.

"Notice of Temporary Closure," the notice started.

"Please note that we are temporarily closed due to scheduled UKPN electrical and gas upgrade works. We will announce our reopening date as soon as possible and look forward to welcoming you back when we resume normal operations," it stated.

"We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your patience and understanding during these essential maintenance works," the notice added.

"Keep an eye out on our socials for more updates," it advised.