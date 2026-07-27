'People act dumbfounded': 24-year-old founder on moving from London to Gurgaon

The founder and CEO of Babaclick has explained why he chose to move from London to India to grow his cross-border e-commerce business. Gautam Chadha shared an Instagram video yesterday explaining the rationale behind his move, and also acknowledging that his decision to build from India baffled many, including some of his own family members. Gautam Chadha is the 24-year-old founder of Babaclick

Chadha said many people, including members of his own family, still struggle to understand why he chose to move to India when many people his age aspire to leave for cities in the West. He claimed that the conditions that once made Silicon Valley and other global tech hubs indispensable have changed dramatically, making India an equally compelling destination for founders.

'People still act dumbfounded' Reflecting on the anniversary of his move, Chadha said: "It's been an exact year today since I moved from London to Gurgaon in order to scale my company."

The 24-year-pld added that the decision continues to surprise people around him.

"People to this day still act dumbfounded about why I did it, including some people in my own family, because everyone in India that's my age seems to be dreaming about going to London or going to New York or to San Francisco, whereas I did the opposite journey."

(Also read: After 5 years in Europe, founder says returning to India felt suffocating: ‘It's hard to move back home’)

According to Chadha, his experience over the past year has only strengthened his belief that entrepreneurs no longer need to be based in the West to create globally significant businesses.

"But the reason that I made that move is that if you're an ambitious person that wants to build a generation-defining company, then you no longer need to be in London or San Francisco or New York in order to do that."

Why India has an edge Chadha argued that India now offers founders nearly everything they need to build successful technology companies without relocating overseas.

"In fact, I would argue that India is one of the most underrated places to do this kind of work," he said.