After 5 years in Europe, founder says returning to India felt suffocating: ‘It's hard to move back home’

After living in Europe for five years, Karan Punjabi thought moving back to India would feel natural. Instead, nearly four years after returning, the Mumbai-based entrepreneur says he is “still not over it”. Karan Punjabi opens up about moving back home after five years in Europe (Instagram/@iamkaranp)

In a candid Instagram post that has resonated with many Indians who moved back home after living abroad, Punjabi opened up about the emotional difficulty of “reverse culture shock” and feelings of loneliness.

“I spent 4 years in France, did my master’s in Barcelona, and moved back to Mumbai almost 4 years ago. And I’m just now able to talk about how hard it actually was,” he said in his Instagram post.

(Also read: ‘Sometimes comfort is not enough’: Bengaluru techie on returning to India after 6 years in Germany)

The internal struggle “Nobody warns you about how hard it is to move back home,” he wrote in the opening slide of the post. Punjabi described how everyone around him seemed happy he had returned, while he alone struggled internally.

He honestly acknowledged that he expected things to be familiar when he returned to India. Instead, he was left battling feelings of irritation and restlessness.

“You expected comfort, familiarity, to slip right back in. Instead, everything feels... off. Out of place. You feel restless. Irritated by the smallest things. Lonely, even in a room full of your own people,” said Punjabi.

“Life didn’t wait for you. It went on,” he added, explaining how returning home felt disorienting because friends and family had moved on with new routines, relationships and experiences. “You return to a world that no longer waits, adjusts, or makes space,” he said.

Feeling out of place The founder of B To D Studio also reflected on the loss of independence after moving back in with family. “Living alone shows you who you are. Coming back shows you how much you've changed,” he wrote.

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He said one of the hardest feelings to explain was not feeling “better than anyone, just… different,” after years spent abroad.

“You've lived conversations, experiences, versions of yourself that the people back home never got to meet,” said the Mumbai-based entrepreneur.