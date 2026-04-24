‘Feel like I’m starting over’: Woman opens up on life in India 6 months after leaving the US

An Indian-American woman who moved back to India after spending 17 years in the United States has opened up about the emotional highs and lows of starting over, saying the transition has been both fulfilling and overwhelming. A woman returned to India after 17 years in the US and opened up about struggling to adjust while embracing family life. (Instagram/@twinsbymyside)

(Also read: NRI woman explains why she returned to India after 17 years in the US: ‘Reality hit me…’)

In a video posted on Instagram, Dhara spoke candidly about relocating her family to India and adjusting to life six months after the move.

‘We packed up our entire life’ Sharing her journey, Dhara said her family decided to leave behind the life they had built in the US and relocate to India.

“After living in the US for 17 years, we packed up our entire life and moved to India. And a lot of you have been asking me how this move has been for us, so here is my honest take after six months of living in India,” she said.

She admitted that adapting to life in India has not always been easy.

“Has this move been easy? Some days it feels like it is, and other days it feels really, really hard. We left India when I was 15, and I grew into who I am in the US,” she said.

Dhara explained that despite India being her birthplace, returning has often felt like beginning from scratch.

“So even though this is supposed to be home, in so many ways it feels like I’m starting over, new routines, new systems, a completely different pace of life, and learning everything all over again.”

Finding joy in slowing down She also revealed that there are moments when she misses the familiarity of her life in the US.

“There are days I feel overwhelmed, a little out of place, where I miss the comfort, the familiarity, and the life we built for so many years.”

However, she said living in India has also brought unexpected happiness.

“But at the same time, there's something about being here that makes me feel content. More time with family, the freedom to slow down, and truly be there for my kids.”

She added that homeschooling her children and helping them connect with Indian culture has been rewarding.

(Also read: Woman regrets quitting London job and moving to India; calls it ‘pretty stupid’)

The video’s caption read, “We moved to India after 17 years in the US. Now 6 months in India. Here’s how it’s really been for us.”

Watch the clip here: