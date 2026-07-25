Does Sajid Khan still have a problem with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary after Bigg Boss 16? Actor reveals the truth

Actor Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and filmmaker Sajid Khan shared a tense relationship throughout their stint on Bigg Boss 16. But has their equation changed since the reality show ended? During a recent conversation, filmmaker Farah Khan posed the question to the Naagin 7 actor, prompting Priyanka to clear the air about where they stand today. In Bigg Boss 16, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary finished as the second runner-up.

Truth behind Priyanka and Sajid’s feud Recently, filmmaker Farah Khan visited Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's home for an episode of her YouTube vlog, where the two spoke candidly about Priyanka's personal life, career journey, and stint on Bigg Boss.

During the conversation, Farah shared that Priyanka's fans keep asking if her brother Sajid Khan still has a problem with the actor after Bigg Boss 16.

"I don't know where all you have fan clubs... They spam us. Whenever I open my comments, I see long messages saying, 'Priyanka Chahar Choudhary ko kab laoge (When will you get Priyanka Chahar Choudhary?' 'When is she coming?' 'Does Sajid still have a problem with her?' I'm like, 'Nahi bhaiya (no)'" Farah said with laughter.

Following this, Priyanka brushed aside the speculation, saying that she now shares a "very good bond" with the filmmaker. She said, “Guys, we have a very good bond with Farah ma'am, with Sajid ji also."

Echoing her sentiment, Farah added, "All the problems get over the minute the show ends. Jab show khatam hota hai na, tab problems bhi khatam ho jaati hain." Priyanka agreed and added with a smile, "For mature people, yes. But for immature people, woh chalta rehta hai (it continues)."

The actor also spoke about her journey in Bigg Boss 16, saying entering the show was never a planned move. She went on to share that she is not in touch with any of the contestants from the controversial reality show.

More about Priyanka During Bigg Boss 16, Priyanka and Sajid were often at odds, clashing over tasks, captaincy decisions, nominations, and the overall house dynamics. Priyanka emerged as one of the most outspoken critics of Sajid and his friends in the show, repeatedly accusing him of favouring his close allies and playing a biased game. Their frequent heated exchanges became one of the season's talking points. Despite their intense on-screen rivalry, however, there has been no public sign of any lingering animosity between them after the show.

In Bigg Boss 16, she finished as the second runner-up. Following Bigg Boss, Priyanka featured in several music videos and brand collaborations. She later headlined Naagin 7, Ektaa Kapoor's supernatural fantasy series, marking her first lead role in the iconic franchise.