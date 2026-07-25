Does Sajid Khan still have a problem with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary after Bigg Boss 16? Actor reveals the truth
Recently, Farah Khan visited Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's home for an episode of her YouTube vlog, where the two spoke candidly her stint on Bigg Boss.
Actor Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and filmmaker Sajid Khan shared a tense relationship throughout their stint on Bigg Boss 16. But has their equation changed since the reality show ended? During a recent conversation, filmmaker Farah Khan posed the question to the Naagin 7 actor, prompting Priyanka to clear the air about where they stand today.
Truth behind Priyanka and Sajid’s feud
Recently, filmmaker Farah Khan visited Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's home for an episode of her YouTube vlog, where the two spoke candidly about Priyanka's personal life, career journey, and stint on Bigg Boss.
During the conversation, Farah shared that Priyanka's fans keep asking if her brother Sajid Khan still has a problem with the actor after Bigg Boss 16.
"I don't know where all you have fan clubs... They spam us. Whenever I open my comments, I see long messages saying, 'Priyanka Chahar Choudhary ko kab laoge (When will you get Priyanka Chahar Choudhary?' 'When is she coming?' 'Does Sajid still have a problem with her?' I'm like, 'Nahi bhaiya (no)'" Farah said with laughter.
Following this, Priyanka brushed aside the speculation, saying that she now shares a "very good bond" with the filmmaker. She said, “Guys, we have a very good bond with Farah ma'am, with Sajid ji also."
Echoing her sentiment, Farah added, "All the problems get over the minute the show ends. Jab show khatam hota hai na, tab problems bhi khatam ho jaati hain." Priyanka agreed and added with a smile, "For mature people, yes. But for immature people, woh chalta rehta hai (it continues)."
The actor also spoke about her journey in Bigg Boss 16, saying entering the show was never a planned move. She went on to share that she is not in touch with any of the contestants from the controversial reality show.
More about Priyanka
During Bigg Boss 16, Priyanka and Sajid were often at odds, clashing over tasks, captaincy decisions, nominations, and the overall house dynamics. Priyanka emerged as one of the most outspoken critics of Sajid and his friends in the show, repeatedly accusing him of favouring his close allies and playing a biased game. Their frequent heated exchanges became one of the season's talking points. Despite their intense on-screen rivalry, however, there has been no public sign of any lingering animosity between them after the show.
In Bigg Boss 16, she finished as the second runner-up. Following Bigg Boss, Priyanka featured in several music videos and brand collaborations. She later headlined Naagin 7, Ektaa Kapoor's supernatural fantasy series, marking her first lead role in the iconic franchise.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSugandha Rawal
Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.