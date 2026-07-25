Amelia, a six-year-old pit bull, has finally found a forever home, but not before she overcame a final hurdle. The pooch is located at Pasco County Animal Services in Land O’ Lakes, Florida. Animal lovers started noticing her after Second Shot, an organization helping shelter dogs by taking professional photos, posted her story. Amelia the viral pooch: 6-year-old Florida pit bull pup's final struggle before finding her forever home

Amelia quickly went viral, including that of a man in New York City. Second Shot connected the man to the shelter, but one final hurdle remained: transportation.

Representatives from Second Shot and Pasco County Animal Services reached out to airlines and transport services. However, they met resistance because of her breed.

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Later, RetrievAir, a company that offers flights which people can fly in with their pets comfortably in the cabin, offered to fly Amelia. However, there were no scheduled flights to Florida in the foreseeable future.

Community steps in The community stepped in when the final hurdle stopped Amelia from reaching her forever home. The Pasco County Animal Services asked for $2,850 in donations, and it collected money for her private transport in less than 24 hours to get her out of the shelter and to her new home.

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Going viral helped Amelia get a home. The Pasco County Animal Services photographed and even shared a video about her on Instagram.

“We photographed Amelia at @pascocountyanimalservices a few weeks ago and her video went viral! It caught the attention of someone in NYC. I connected him to the shelter and after he and the shelter spoke everyone seemed it to be a good fit. The shelter called a few airlines and transport services but because she is a pit bull, she isn’t welcome on the flight,” the post reads.

“@flyretrievair offered to flyer her but they don’t have a Florida flight soon enough. To help Amelia get to Brooklyn, we’re raising $2850 to pay for a private transport, to get her out of the shelter and into a home!” the caption reads.