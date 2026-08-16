Devdutt Padikkal's raw emotions come out as he issues first reaction to his maiden Test century: ‘Lost lot of fluids’

Devdutt Padikkal played a pitch-perfect knock in the first innings of the Galle Test against Sri Lanka, bringing up his maiden century in the format and bolstering India's position in the crucial tie. The left-handed batter from Karnataka displayed ample elegance, mixing caution with aggression, throwing the Sri Lanka bowlers off their line and length, especially the spinners Prabath Jayasuriya and Keshara Nuwantha. The 26-year-old entered the contest on the back of a ton in the warm-up match against SLC XI and made full use of his rich vein of form. Galle: India's Devdutt Padikkal celebrates his century. (PTI) Had Sai Sudharsan been fit and available for the series, Padikkal might not have started in the playing XI, but with his century, the batter has arguably confirmed his place in the lineup at No.3 for the next few matches. Speaking after the close of play on Day 1, Padikkal's emotions took over as he described the feeling of getting his maiden Test century for the country. Padikkal said the highlight of his latest knock was the determination he showed, explaining that the conditions in Galle weren't the easiest, as he kept losing fluids from the sweltering heat and humidity.

Also Read: Sanjay Manjrekar wants Devdutt Padikkal at No.3 even if Sai Sudharsan returns: ‘Godsent for India’ “In this knock, determination for me was playing through that tiredness and fatigue that I was feeling, especially towards the third session. I think it was getting really hot, and we were losing a lot of fluid. We were sweating all the time. So it was really important that I was determined enough to keep going and keep pushing forward,” Padikkal said in a video shared by BCCI. “It wasn't the easiest of wickets to bat on. I think we had to make sure that we didn't play too many last shots. We had to make sure that we kept our minds in the game as long as possible because, like I said, again, when you get tired, it's easy to lose that discipline, and I think as a team we did that well today,” he added.