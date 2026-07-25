‘When one mom cries we all cry’: Animal lovers heartbroken as foster mom shares she's putting down famous dog Simon

Isabel Klee, a popular content creator who documents her experiences rehabilitating dogs on social media, has announced the decision to put down her beloved dog Simon just two months after announcing he had been diagnosed with cancer. The bestselling author, who is known for her popular Instagram account @SimonSits, shared the news online on July 22, leaving animal lovers heartbroken. Animal lovers heartbroken as foster mom shares she's putting down famous dog Simon (Isabel Klee/Instagram )

“I have finally stopped crying long enough to make this video,” she began the video. “Literally all morning, crying so hard I could not speak or breathe.”

Klee then shared that she had made the “very difficult decision” to say goodbye to Simon, an Internet-famous dog, in the next few days.

Klee announced in May that Simon had been diagnosed with cancer. He spent a few days in the ICU for seizures before that.

Klee revealed that vets had performed an ultrasound on Simon in November and determined that there was a mass on his liver. Another ultrasound done later showed that the mass had continued to grow and that it was cancer.

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Klee said that she was told Simon’s prognosis for his cancer was 8-10 months.

“What we are also taking into consideration is how the tumor on his liver is affecting his epilepsy,” she said. “In the past week, Simon has declined very rapidly. Despite all of his medications, despite all of the cluster meds we’ve been giving him, he has had many seizures over the past few days. He is so medicated, he can hardly walk.”

Klee went on to say that she felt waiting any longer would not result in a good quality of life for the pup.

“I think Jacob and I both have been holding on to this hope that he will have a day where he is just like his old self. We keep waiting and waiting and hoping that he’s going to have this day. And it’s just not happening. It’s getting worse and it’s getting worse,” she said, adding that Simon’s vet also believed it was time to say goodbye to Simon.

Klee said that she was afraid that waiting “too long” might result in a “traumatic and painful death” for Simon. She added that the remainder of his life would be filled with “celebration and all the things that he loves the most.”

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Klee ended the video by thanking her followers. “I’m so grateful not only to love him and to have been his mom, but that the world got to see how special he was, which means I am not alone in this grief. And there is something very comforting about that,” she said.