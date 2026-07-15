Heartbreaking video shows dog ‘trapped’ on LA balcony in heat as owners accused of not giving food, water; PETA responds

An X post that has widely surfaced shows a pet dog facing neglect at a house in Los Angeles. The video shows the dog alone on a balcony, with the caption saying it has been left in the heat with no food for days. Heartbreaking video shows dog ‘trapped’ on LA balcony in heat as owners accused of not giving food, water (Unsplash - representational image)

Columnist Liz Crokin shared the video, urging PETA to take action.

“This neglected dog has been trapped on a balcony in the heat for days (possibly longer) with no proper shelter, food, or water at: 349 S La Fayette Park Place, Los Angeles, CA 90057 (La Fayette Apartments, Unit 227),” the caption says.

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“The public is flooding building management and LA Animal Control with calls, and an active investigation is open—but the dog is still suffering!” she added. “

@PETA — you’ve stepped in and helped save dogs in high-profile abuse cases like Louie abused by streamer Aspen Kartier. Please help this innocent pup too! Rescues are offering thousands to take him into safety.”

“Demand the dog be surrendered to rescue immediately. This makes me so sick — this precious fur baby deserves so much better!” Crokin further wrote.

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PETA responded in the comment section, writing, “Thank you for looking out for animals. Our Cruelty Investigations Department is aware and currently looking into this!”

PETA, founded in 1980, is known for establishing and defending animals’ rights.

It says on its website, “PETA operates under the simple principle that animals are not ours to experiment on, eat, wear, use for entertainment, or abuse in any other way. PETA informs policymakers and the public about animal abuse and promotes kind treatment of animals. PETA is an international nonprofit charitable organization based in Norfolk, Virginia, with entities worldwide.”

‘Just go and save this poor dog’ Netizens supported Crokin in the comment section of the post. “I just want to say if anyone in Los Angeles will save this dog, get a ladder and climb up and take him , you will be an absolute hero! If for some reason the police make the dumb decision to arrest you, I guarantee you will have your bail raised in minutes, and will have 10’s of thousand of us rallying in your defense. Please someone in Los Angeles , just go and save this poor dog,” one user wrote. One user wrote, “UPDATE: I just spoke to L.A.’s Animal Control over the phone. They are aware of the situation, and they have opened an investigation. The woman was extremely nice, and she said they have been flooded with phone calls and many people worried about this little angel’s situation. Hopefully this beautiful pup will be taken by Animal Control asap and available for adoption.”

“We don’t deserve dogs. How low down must one be to abandon that baby?” wrote a user, while another says, “Someone go get this poor baby! The owners should be charged!”