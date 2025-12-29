PETA slams Kim Kardashian for giving dogs as Christmas presents to kids: ‘Puppies are not…’

Kim Kardashian recently came under fire for giving dogs as Christmas presents to her children. The 45-year-old gifted her four kids, North West, 12, Saint, 10, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 6, a pomeranian each. On Sunday, PETA criticised her in a statement to the Daily Mail, saying “puppies are not plushies.” File photo of Kim Kardashian(Bloomberg)

“It’s a damn shame that Kim missed the chance to be a spokesperson for shelter pups and instead is being rightly slammed on social media for that,” PETA founder Ingrid Newkirk told the outlet, suggesting the reality star to fund “a local shelter adopt-a-thon or at least one spay day to help stop the growing homeless puppy crisis.”

“Ignoring the homeless animals crisis is inexcusably callous,” Newkirk went on, urging the SKIMS founder “to call PETA or a local shelter the next time [she] wants to bring an animal into [her] home.” She further said that Kim can “make some amends now by sending their kids to volunteer at a local shelter.”

Kim sparked outrage on social media after sharing a photo of the four puppies snuggled up together on her Instagram Stories, along with the caption, “Each kid got a puppy.” Newkirk also slammed Kim's sister, Khloe Kardashian, for buying a black Labrador puppy.

The 41-year-old shares 7-year-old daughter, True, and 3-year-old son, Tatum, with her ex-partner, Tristian Thompson. While Kim shares all her children with her ex-husband, Kanye West. In addition to the puppies, the Kardashians star shared an adorable family photo, featuring her children in Christmas pyjamas from SKIMS.