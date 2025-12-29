Rob Reiner's daughter Romy makes first public appearance since parents' brutal murders

Romy Reiner made her first public appearance since the brutal murders of her parents, Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner, on Saturday. The 28-year-old was spotted outside a beach house at a sombre gathering to mark her birthday, according to photos obtained by the Daily Mail. She was seen wearing a sweater and pants for the outing. Romy Reiner was spotted for the first time since the gruesome murders on Saturday(Instagram/ Romy Reiner)

Romy Reiner spotted for first time since parents Rob and Michele's brutal murders

The internet personality was joined by her boyfriend, Alex Silberberg, who was photographed walking a dog on the beach. The young couple had been staying at the beach house since the gruesome killing of Romy's parents on December 14, according to the outlet.

Insiders told Page Six that it was Romy who discovered the 78-year-old filmmaker and his wife, 70, at their Brentwood home in California. She reportedly informed the police that her brother, Nick Reiner, should be a suspect in the case.

Rob and Michele were found with their necks slashed, and their death certificates revealed they died shortly after being stabbed multiple times. Their youngest son left bloody evidence behind after checking out of a Santa Monica hotel, per the outlet. He was later arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

The night before the murders, the 32-year-old attended Conan O’Brien’s Christmas party with his parents. Sources told the outletthat Nick got into an argument with Rob during the event. At the time, the director was “scared” for his son and his “deteriorating” mental state.

Nick, who was diagnosed with schizophrenia in the past, is currently being held at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility and will be arraigned on January 7, according to TMZ. He will plead not guilty to the crimes.