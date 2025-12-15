Who was Michele Singer Reiner? Photographer who married Rob Reiner, found dead with director at LA home

In a shocking turn of events, Legendary Hollywood director Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, were found dead at their Los Angeles home on Sunday, the TMZ confirmed. The legendary director made successful films like When Harry Met Sally, The Princess Bride, A Few Good Men and Stand By Me, his wife Michele has a crucial role to play in some of his films, but from behind the camera. All about Rob Reiner's wife, Michele Singer Reiner.(Twitter)

Who was Michele Singer Reiner?

Michele Singer Reiner began her career as a photographer and was no stranger to high-profile assignments. Among her most notable works was photographing Donald Trump for the cover of The Art of the Deal, as reported by Variety.

In 2017, Michele stepped into the role of a producer with her husband’s American drama Shock and Awe. She went on to produce several acclaimed projects, including Albert Brooks: Defending My Life and God & Country. Most recently, she produced Spinal Tap II: The End Continues, which also marked Rob Reiner’s final film.

Michele and Rob Reiner’s love story

Rob Reiner met Michele after his divorce from actor-director Penny Marshall in 1981. Their paths crossed while he was directing the iconic romantic comedy When Harry Met Sally. That meeting proved life-changing, so much so that Reiner later admitted it inspired him to alter the film’s famously optimistic ending.

The couple married in 1989 and went on to build a close-knit family, raising three children, Jake (born 1991), Nick (born 1993), and Romy (born 1997). Beyond cinema, Michele and Rob were deeply invested in child advocacy and social causes. In 1997, they co-founded the I Am Your Child Foundation, focusing on early childhood development. This effort expanded in 2004 with the launch of Parents’ Action for Children, a non-profit dedicated to raising awareness about the importance of a child’s early years and influencing public policy through parental education and advocacy.

About Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner's death

TMZ reported, "As we told you ... two dead bodies were found in Rob and Michele's Brentwood home Sunday afternoon -- and law enforcement sources tell us it is the Reiners." The report further claimed that the victims sustained knife-related injuries. The LAPD’s Robbery-Homicide Division is investigating the case, but no official statement has been rele