Sairaab actor Rohit Chandel confesses to stalking minor girl after being arrested under POCSO, say Mumbai Police

Television actor Rohit Chandel was arrested by the Ghatkopar police in Mumbai after a 16-year-old co-actor accused him of stalking, harassing and assaulting her. Known for his roles in shows like Kashibai Bajirao Ballal and Pandya Store, the actor was taken into custody on July 10. Based on the minor's complaint, police registered a case against him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act along with relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The matter is currently under investigation. Rohit Chandel arrested under POCSO; police say actor admitted meeting minor co-actor.

Police say Rohit Chandel is in judicial custody According to Times of India, Vitthal Laxman Aardekar, Senior PI, Ghatkopar Police, said, “He is arrested and was taken to the court. The court gave him a jail custody. He was stalking. He is in judicial custody. It depends on the court how long will it be for. Rohit didn’t deny it. He confessed that he used to go to meet her. The girl is a minor. They were co-actors. She said he was pressurising her. He stays in Dahisar and he would travel to Ghatkopar. He would call her, despite she blocking him.”

What the minor alleged in her complaint According to the complaint, the 16-year-old alleged that Rohit Chandel continued reaching out to her from his personal number as well as several other mobile numbers despite her repeatedly asking him to stop and blocking his calls. She also claimed that on July 5, he allegedly confronted her near her residential building, followed her, picked an argument, abused her verbally and assaulted her by hitting her.

Acting on the complaint, the Ghatkopar police registered a case against the actor under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. He has also been charged under Section 78 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for stalking and Section 115(2) of the BNS for voluntarily causing hurt.

Rohit Chandel's television career Rohit Chandel made his television debut in 2014 with a brief role in the BIG Magic show Har Mushkil Ka Hal Akbar Birbal. His journey into the industry wasn't easy, as he had reportedly gone through more than 90 auditions before finally landing his first role. He later went on to build a steady career with performances in shows such as Kashibai Bajirao Ballal, where he played Baji Rao, and Pandya Store, in which he portrayed Dhawal Makwana.

He was most recently seen in Sairaab, a Hindi musical romantic drama that premiered on StarPlus on June 2, 2026, and is also available to stream on JioHotstar. In the series, Rohit essays the role of Ishaan, a popular pop star whose life and identity are closely connected to music.