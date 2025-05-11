Pandya Store star Shiny Doshi says her father called her a prostitute when she was 16: ‘He had very bad language’

Television actor Shiny Doshi, best known for her roles in Pandya Store and Saraswatichandra, recently opened up in an interview with Siddharth Kannan about her strained relationship with her father. She recalled how, at 16, late-night print shoots in Ahmedabad led him to insult her as a “prostitute.” (Also Read: It was special, fancy and filmy: Shiny Doshi on her secret engagement) Shiny Doshi talked about working since the age of 16 without her father's support.

Shiny explained that her mother always supported her acting ambitions, even though she herself had dreamed of becoming a doctor. Early in her career, “a lot of people in my family” derided her for pursuing the profession. That changed only after Saraswatichandra became a hit.

Shiny Doshi recalls her father calling her a prostitute

When asked if her father ever stood up for her, Shiny broke down and shared that even her father used to call her prostitute. “Meri print shoots Ahmedabad mein kaafi late chalti thi — kabhi kabhi 2 ya 3 baje raat ko pack-up hota tha. Mumma har shoot mein mere saath hoti thi, tab main sirf 16 saal ki thi. Aur jab hum ghar aate the, toh aisa nahi tha ki woh poochhte, ‘Tum theek ho? Safe ho?’ Woh kharab words bolte the — jaise, ‘Raat ke 3 baje tak beti ko le jaa rahi ho? Dhandha karwane le jaa rahi ho kya?’ (My print shoots in Ahmedabad used to run quite late—sometimes wrapping up at 2 or 3 am. Mumma was always with me on every shoot, and I was only 16 back then. But when we got home, she didn’t ask, ‘Are you okay? Are you safe?’ She’d say harsh things, like, ‘You’re taking your daughter around until 3 in the morning? What, you’re pimping her out?’). He had a very bad language,” she said.

Asked if she has forgiven her father, Shiny reflected, “These wounds are like knots you can’t untie. I’ve learnt my lessons, but I still feel the absence of a father or a fatherly figure to back me up.”

About Shiny Doshi

Shiny began her career as a model, appearing in several TVCs—one for a soap alongside Saif Ali Khan, bringing her early attention. She made her acting debut in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Saraswatichandra, portraying Kusum Desai Vyas opposite Varun Kapoor. She went on to star in popular series including Sarojini – Ek Nayi Pehal, Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant, Jamai Raja and Laal Ishq. Most recently, she earned widespread acclaim for her performance in Pandya Store.