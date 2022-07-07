Pandya Store’s Shiny Doshi opens on her early struggle like never before: At 20, I had to meet the basic needs of my family; came to Mumbai with 15,000

Showbiz is a tough industry as actors, makers and crew members rely on a project that works. And on the small screen, the longer a show runs on air, the better for everyone in the unit. But often actors on TV find themselves without work for months trying to make ends meet. Actor Shiny Doshi, who has made a name for herself today, recalls going through a tough period.

The actor, who has played lead in several shows including, Sarojini - Ek Nayi Pehal and Shrimad Bhagwat Mahapuran, and the ongoing Pandya Store recalls, “I was making good money during (TV show) Saraswatichandra in 2013. I was looking after two houses. But when the show got shut, the savings vanished before I could find another show. I used to feel ye kya zindagi hai. However, the last four years have been better.”

The actor, who has never opened up about her life before becoming an actor, in a heart-to-heart conversation, coyly admits, “I had a lot of responsibilities back home when I came to Mumbai with just had ₹15,000.”

Doshi moved to Mumbai from Ahmedabad to pursue acting after doing a number of advertisements. She shares, “I didn’t have money or a place to stay. Life was very tough. I had to look after my mother and my brother. I was 20. Life put me in a situation where I had to earn a living. Our father had left us and things were not great family-wise. My mum was a housewife and my brother had just completed his graduation. I had to meet the basic needs from food to shelter.”

During these harsh times, Doshi’s biggest strength was her mother who stayed with her in Mumbai. “Coming from a Gujarati family, being an actor was not looked up well. Pehle toh criticism hi jhela hai. You are dealing with so many things. (But) My mother was my biggest support in my life. When I used to wake up everyday and look at her, she used to give me strength. I remember if I didn’t have a good day on set, I would tell her, ‘Mumma beizzati ho gayi set pe aaj’ and she used to say ‘koi baat nahi’. Her words kept me going,” Doshi says.

One of the biggest lessons Doshi has learnt through her phase is that “right investments are very important.” “Life is extremely uncertain and you never know. My investments kept me safe,” she ends.