Shiny Doshi recalls being scorned by Saraswatichandra director: I used to break down in the washroom

She is one of the most popular actors on TV right now, with a daily soap, Pandya Store running for over a year. However, with “zero idea about acting”, the beginning was quite cumbersome for actor Shiny Doshi. The actor who started her career with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s reiteration of Saraswatichandra on TV, reveals she was on the verge of quitting the show, even before it went on the floors.

“I shot the pilot of Saraswatichandra in 2012. Mujhe kuch nahi aata tha. My director had to yell and shout at me. It used to be very embarrassing for me. Thoda ajeeb lagta tha; lagta tha ki galat jageh toh nahi aagayi hoon main. You question yourself. Main daant sun lete thi and I used to break down in the washroom. I used to gather myself and go back to the set,” Doshi shares.

While talking about her experience on the show, she also divulges “there was a constant fear before performing every scene”. “I didn’t have the technical knowledge. It was a dream project. Bhansali ji was sitting there for my look test. But wo daant bhi aapko perfect hi banati hai. Main itni daant khaati thi set pe. I felt like quitting 1000 times. Every day I used to feel that. Back then, every morning there was a lack of happiness and enthusiasm. Subah uth ke lagta tha ki aaj fir daant khane chalte hain,” she elaborates.

Doshi recollects how she even “called” the production saying she doesn’t “fit the character”. “I felt nahi ho pa raha hai. (But) Someone believed in me,” she says. And just like they say the rest is history.