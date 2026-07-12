Sohail Khan reveals reason for his divorce from Seema Sajdeh: ‘At that time kaam theek nahi chal raha tha so…’

Bollywood actor and filmmaker Sohail Khan is currently seen on the reality show Alliance. In the latest episode, the show welcomed two wildcard contestants, one of whom was Sohail's ex-wife, Seema Sajdeh. The former couple shared a warm reunion and appeared genuinely happy to see each other. During the episode, Sohail also opened up about the reasons behind their divorce and thanked Alliance for bringing them back together. Sohail Khan talks about divorce from Seema Sajdeh.

Sohail Khan talks about divorce from Seema Sajdeh Following Seema's entry, Sohail took responsibility for the breakdown of their marriage. Later, Seema referred to him as her "only ally" in the house. Sohail was also seen making green tea for Seema when Nikhil Chinappa asked him, "Aurat ghar ko bigaad bhi sakti hai aur bana bhi sakti hai. Aapke ghar mein kiska haath tha?" (A woman can either make or break a home. Who was responsible in your case?)

Opening up about their separation, Sohail said, "At that time, kaam theek nahi chal raha tha (my work wasn't going well), so I wasn't in the right frame of mind. Because of my behaviour, I lost someone I truly loved."

He added, "She is the mother of my two beautiful children, so more than love, I have immense respect for Seema. This will always remain a memorable show for me. Though we are separated, this show has brought us back together to talk and confide in one another. There was a missing link between us, and this show helped reconnect it."

Seema later revealed that their younger son, Yohan, is supporting her on the show, while their elder son, Nirvaan, wants Sohail to win the competition.

In a later conversation with Zaid Darbar, Sohail shared that both their sons live with him, while Seema visits his house three times a week to spend time with them. He also revealed that she still has a key to his house.

About Sohail Khan and Seema Sajdeh's relationship Sohail Khan and Seema Sajdeh eloped before getting married in 1998. They first had an Arya Samaj wedding, followed by a nikkah ceremony. The couple have two sons, Nirvaan and Yohan. After 24 years of marriage, they parted ways in 2022. Despite their divorce, they have remained on cordial terms and continue to co-parent their children. Seema is also frequently seen attending functions hosted by the Khan family.