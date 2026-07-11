Dolly Javed says Kushal Tandon thinks Alliance is Bigg Boss and he's Salman Khan: ‘Usse aadmi hone ka ghamand hai’

Content creator Dolly Javed is the most recent contestant to be eliminated from Alliance. She became the internet's favourite for standing up for herself and giving it back to her “bullies.” However, the gameplay by Kushal Tandon and his alliance led to her eviction. Dolly Javed slams Kushal Tandon for his behaviour in Alliance.

In an interview with Hindustan Times after her exit, Dolly talked about being depressed in the house after Kushal tried to overpower her and further slammed Kushal for his entitled and toxic behaviour in the show. Dolly also talked about the actors vs creators situation in Alliance, admitting that she was made to feel inferior.

Dolly Javed talks about Alliance Dolly said that she felt very low during her first week because she couldn't understand the game. However, her second week turned out to be really amazing. She added that she had interactions with some extremely pathetic people, but overall, she loved standing up for herself.

She further talked about how Kushal has a group of “minions” in Alliance who don't use their own brains and just make decisions according to what he says. In one of the episodes, Kushal called content creators like Payal Gaming, Dolly Javed and others “building ke bacche (kids of the building.” Reacting to the same, Dolly revealed that she has not one but many such tags for Kushal.

She said, “I wish I had just one tag for Kushal, but I have so many: manchild, egoistic, toxic masculinity, fragile ego, and old man. I feel Kushal has so much free time in his life because usne kuch kaam kiya hai nahi (he hasn't done anything worthwhile). He's getting an ego boost thinking, 'Wow, I picked a fight with kids. Oh my God, I managed to get Vanshaj and Dolly, who are 20 years younger than me, eliminated through planning and plotting. What a mastermind I am.' That's how his mind works. I think this is very disturbing. I think Kushal needs a therapist. He genuinely needs help. I would like to offer him money. I don't have much money, but whatever I have, I would like to help him.”

Dolly Javed says fights with Kushal Tandon left her depressed After her ally, Vanshaj Singh, was eliminated in the first week, Dolly admitted that she felt low, explaining that the only person she could truly trust in the house was the ally she had entered the game with. With his exit, she found it difficult to confide in anyone else. She added that her frequent clashes with Kushal further affected her emotionally during that phase.

She said, “And I was fighting with this guy and this man, who is 20 years older than me, was picking a fight with me, and nobody in the house supported me. He spoke badly about my family. He told me that I was just some random nobody who had shown up from anywhere, and people were trying to silence me instead. Nobody said a word to him. I felt so alone. I sat by myself and cried because I had no one. Everyone was so nice to his face, but behind my back they would tell me, 'What you said was right, but your tone was wrong.' I was very depressed.”

Dolly Javed slams Kushal Tandon for his behaviour in Alliance Slamming Kushal's entitled and toxic behaviour in the show, Dolly said, “Jaise jaise Kushal ki age badi ho rahi hai, uska dimag chota hota ja raha hai. Kushal ki dikkat yeh hai ki usko lagta hai woh Salman Khan hai, par woh nahi hai. Usko lag raha hai ki woh show ka host hai, aur yeh abhi bhi Bigg Boss chal raha hai aur woh ab Salman Khan hai Bigg Boss ka. Yeh buddha jaa chuka hai. Woh acting community ke liye insaaf le raha tha, lekin acting community ko pata hi nahi hai ki woh usmein abhi bhi included hai (As Kushal grows older, it feels like his mind is getting smaller. His problem is that he thinks he's Salman Khan, but he's not. He behaves as if he's the host of the show, as though this is still Bigg Boss and he's now its Salman Khan. This old man has completely lost it. He thinks he's fighting for justice for the acting community, but the acting community doesn't even know that he still considers himself a part of it).”

Actors vs content creators in Alliance Dolly admitted that the actors in the house made the content creators feel inferior every moment, and said, “Kushal told me, 'It's a classy show, this doesn't work here.' What do you mean? Am I making the show cheap? They think everyone in their group is classy and that I'm trashy because I'm a content creator and not an actor. They believe that anyone who is an actor is automatically classy. Kushal ko aadmi hone ke ghamand hai (Kushal is arrogant because he's a man). I hope he's born as a woman in his next life. He even commented on my family, saying they never taught me respect. You have your own family too, and I would never speak badly about them because why should I? This is a show, so why are you making it personal? In his mind, men and women are not equal.”