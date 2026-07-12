Dhamaal 4 worldwide box office collection day 2: Ajay Devgn's film zooms past ₹50 crore despite mixed reviews
Dhamaal 4 worldwide box office collection day 2: The adventure comedy film stars Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, and Jaaved Jafferi among others.
Dhamaal 4 worldwide box office collection day 2: Ajay Devgn's much-awaited adventure comedy film finally released in theatres on July 10. While the film received praise for its comedy, many were disappointed with the 'weak writing' and VFX in the movie. However, despite this, the audience seems to be flocking to theatres, leading to the film crossing ₹50 crore mark worldwide in just two days.
Dhamaal 4 box office collection
According to Sacnilk, on Day 2, Dhamaal 4 collected a net of ₹22.50 crore across 10,954 shows. This brings the total India gross collections to ₹43.80 crore and total India net collections to ₹36.50 crore so far. Overseas, the film collected ₹5.00 crore on day 2, taking its total overseas gross to ₹10.00 crore so far. With this, the film's total worldwide gross collection stands at ₹53.80 crore.
On day 2, the film's India collection saw a 60% jump, outperforming the day 1 collection. This has paved the way for the film to record a strong opening weekend. However, the film is still lagging behind Akshay Kumar's Welcome To The Jungle, which collected ₹7 crore overseas on day 2 and a total worldwide collection of ₹58.50 crore in two days. It's yet to be seen whether Dhamaal 4 is able to maintain the momentum or would see a dip in collections due to the reviews.
About Dhamaal 4
The Dhamaal franchise began in 2007, and the success of the film led to the makers spawning two more sequels, Double Dhamaal (2011) and Total Dhamaal (2019). Now, after seven years, Dhamaal 4 has been released. Directed by Indra Kumar, the film stars an ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi, Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Upendra Limaye, Anjali Anand, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Esha Gupta.
The film revolves around a group of eccentric, money-hungry misfits racing against each other to find a mythical treasure hidden on a remote island, encountering a bumbling crew of modern pirates searching for the treasure as well.
Talking about Dhamaal 4, Ravi Kishan, in an interview with Hindustan Times, had predicted that the film would revive the comedy genre in Bollywood and emerge as a blockbuster. He said, "This is the era of comedy films, and I think Dhamaal 4 is going to do extremely well because it's a very well-written film. All of its jokes will land, and even its songs are already doing well. The timing is perfect, and I can see the film becoming a massive hit."
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
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