Lenin worldwide box office collection day 2: Akhil Akkineni film surpasses Nagarjuna's Naa Saami Ranga lifetime earnings
Lenin worldwide box office collection day 2: Akhil Akkineni and Bhagyashri Borse-starrer has done well in two days of its release.
Lenin worldwide box office collection day 2: Murali Kishor Abburu’s Lenin, starring Akhil Akkineni and Bhagyashri Borse, was released in theatres on July 10. The film has grossed over ₹35 crore in two days of release and will surpass the lifetime collection of Nagarjuna’s 2024 hit Naa Saami Ranga.
Lenin worldwide box office collection
Annapurna Studios, which presented the film, announced on Sunday that Lenin has grossed ₹37.2 crore worldwide in two days of its release. “The word of mouth is doing wonders. The audience is doing the rest. 37.2 CR+ Worldwide Gross in just 2 days. #LENIN is marching from strength to strength. #BlockbusterLENIN,” they wrote, sharing a poster of Akhil from the film on their social media.
According to the trade website Sacnilk, Lenin collected ₹15.30 crore net and ₹17.60 crore gross worldwide in two days. Adding the ₹5.80 crore from overseas, the worldwide gross stands at ₹23.40 crore as per the website. However, if we go by the reported numbers of the film’s team, it will surpass the lifetime collection of Naa Saami Ranga, which brought in ₹37.32 crore. It will also surpass Akhil’s 2021 film, Most Eligible Bachelor’s ₹38 crore collection.
Lenin already beat the collections of Akhil’s previous films, Agent and Mr Majnu, which brought in ₹13.40 crore and ₹19.40 crore, respectively.
About Lenin
Lenin is directed by Murali Kishor Abburu, and jointly produced by Akkineni Nagarjuna and Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under the banners of Manam Enterprises LLP and Sithara Entertainments, presented by Annapurna Studios. It stars Akhil and Bhagyashri along with Ramki, Sivaji, Sunil, Brahmaji, Easwari Rao and others in key roles. The film was released on July 10 to mixed reviews.
Before the film’s release, Akhil had received an outpouring of support from those in the film industry, including from his former sister-in-law, Samantha Ruth Prabhu. “Wishing #Lenin, @akkineniakhil and the whole team the very best. Big blockbuster vibes already,” wrote Samantha on her Instagram Stories, to which he replied, “Thank you so much Sam... my team and me really appreciate your wishes.”
Naga Chaitanya also cheered for Akhil on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “Your hard work paid off and how! So happy seeing all the positive response and word of mouth ! Especially about your standout performance @AkhilAkkineni8. Congrats naana @iamnagarjuna, @vamsi84 #BhagyashriBorse @MusicThaman and the entire team of #LENIN.” After giving Akhil the biggest opening of his career, it remains to be seen how Lenin will fare.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.