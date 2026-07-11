Exclusive | Vedang Raina confirms his relationship status; reveals he admires THIS Bollywood actor's career choices

His relationship status sparks almost as much curiosity as his film choices. Fresh off the success of Main Vaapas Aaunga, a film that went from a disappointing start to one of the year’s most talked-about success stories, Vedang Raina has plenty on his mind. Vedang Raina

For starters, the 25-year-old confirms that he “is currently single”. Notably, he was rumoured to be dating actor Khushi Kapoor. Asked what attracts him to someone, he says with a smile, “Kindness. There are other qualities too, but if you are not kind, everything else falls flat.”

Raina is still processing the extraordinary journey of his latest release. “It’s been quite overwhelming. The first couple of days or three days was a lot to take in. There w ere a lot of things being said about the film, which is now being unanimously loved by critics and audiences. The screenings that we went for... I have never seen reactions like that, and I felt it had to amount to something,” he says.