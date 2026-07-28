Panchang Today, July 28, 2026: Shukla Chaturdashi under Purva Ashadha Nakshatra
Panchang Today: Check the tithi, nakshatra, yoga, and planetary transits for July 28, 2026, along with today’s auspicious and inauspicious timings.
For July 28, 2026, traditional Panchang guidance suggests a day that favours disciplined effort, thoughtful decisions and steady progress. With Mangalvar, Shukla Chaturdashi and Purva Ashadha Nakshatra influencing the day, practical goals are likely to move forward best through patience, honest communication and well-timed action rather than haste.
|Key Timings Today
|Sunrise
|5:39 am
|Sunset
|7:15 pm
|Rahu Kaal
|7:21 am to 9:03 am
|Highlighted favourable window
|Brahma Muhurta: 4:16 am to 4:58 am
How to use it: Prefer this period for important tasks that require determination and steady follow-through. Avoid starting anything new during Rahu Kaal. While the main caution period is best avoided, the rest of the day supports disciplined effort and careful planning.
What Today's Panchang Means
In traditional Panchang interpretation, Mangalvar (Tuesday) is associated with courage, discipline and purposeful action. Combined with Shukla Chaturdashi, the day supports completing important work, addressing pending matters and making steady progress through patience rather than haste.
Purva Ashadha Nakshatra encourages confidence, perseverance and commitment to long-term goals. As the Moon moves from Sagittarius to Capricorn, the day's energy gradually shifts from broad thinking towards greater practicality, responsibility and structure. Overall, this is a favourable day for organised effort, thoughtful decisions and strengthening existing plans instead of rushing into new ones.
How to Use the Day
Work and important decisions
The day favours practical work that requires focus, persistence and careful planning. Shukla Chaturdashi supports completing ongoing projects, reviewing documents, resolving pending matters and moving important tasks to the next stage rather than beginning entirely new ventures.
Purva Ashadha encourages confidence, but it is wise to support strong opinions with clear facts and realistic expectations. As the Moon moves towards Capricorn, organisation, accountability and attention to detail become increasingly important. If you're leading a team or managing a project, communicate responsibilities clearly and confirm key decisions in writing. A measured, systematic approach is likely to bring the best results.
Relationships and communication
Today's energy supports honest conversations, provided they are handled with patience and respect. Mangalvar may encourage direct communication, while Shukla Chaturdashi can bring unresolved practical or emotional matters to the surface.
Purva Ashadha may strengthen personal convictions, making it important to listen as carefully as you speak. Whether with family, friends or colleagues, focus on finding solutions instead of winning arguments. Clear, respectful communication is likely to strengthen trust and prevent unnecessary misunderstandings.
Reflection and spiritual routine
Today is well suited for reviewing your priorities, habits and commitments with honesty and discipline. Shukla Chaturdashi encourages completing unfinished responsibilities, while Purva Ashadha supports building stronger habits and staying committed to meaningful goals.
Journalling, reading, prayer or a few quiet moments of reflection can help bring greater clarity. As the Moon moves towards Capricorn, use the day to turn good intentions into practical routines. A simple, realistic plan is likely to be more valuable than ambitious resolutions.
|Panchang Facts at a Glance
|Date and Vaar
|July 27, 2026, Monday (Somvar)
|Lunar Month
|Amanta: Ashadha; Purnimanta: Ashadha
|Tithi (lunar day)
|Shukla Trayodashi until 4:15 pm; then Shukla Chaturdashi
|Nakshatra (lunar constellation)
|Mula until 10:27 am; then Purva Ashadha
|Yog (Sun-Moon combination)
|Vaidhriti until 10:53 pm; then Vishkumbha until 11:32 pm, Tuesday
|Karan (half-tithi division)
|Taitila until 4:15 pm; then Gara until 5:19 am, Tuesday; then Vanija until 6:19 pm, Tuesday
|Moon sign (zodiac position)
|Sagittarius
|Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat)
|Period
|Start
|End
|Brahma Muhurta
|4:16 am
|4:58 am
|Pratah Sandhya
|4:37 am
|5:39 am
|Abhijit Muhurta
|12:00 pm
|12:54 pm
|Vijaya Muhurta
|2:43 pm
|3:38 pm
|Godhuli Muhurta
|7:15 pm
|7:36 pm
|Sayahana Sandhya
|7:15 pm
|8:17 pm
|Nishita Muhurta
|12:07 am, Tuesday
|12:48 am, Tuesday
|Ravi Yog
|10:29 am
|5:40 am, Tuesday
Those who follow Panchang timings may find these periods especially supportive:
Brahma Muhurta: 4:16 am to 4:58 am
An ideal time for quiet planning, reflection, reading or setting clear priorities before the day becomes busy.
Vijaya Muhurta: 2:42 pm to 3:37 pm
Well suited for completing important tasks, sending a final draft, reviewing key work or making steady progress on a matter that has already been carefully prepared.
|Inauspicious and Caution Timings
|Period
|Start
|End
|Rahu Kaal
|7:21 am
|9:03 am
|Gulika Kaal
|2:09 pm
|3:51 pm
|Yamaganda
|10:45 am
|12:27 pm
|Dur Muhurtam
|12:54 pm
|1:48 pm
|Dur Muhurtam
|3:38 pm
|4:32 pm
|Varjyam
|9:11 pm
|10:58 pm
|Vidaal Yog
|10:29 am
|5:40 am, Tuesday
Traditional Panchang recommends using these periods for routine work rather than major beginnings:
Rahu Kaal: 3:51 pm to 5:32 pm
If possible, avoid starting new projects or making major commitments during this period. Instead, use the time for reviewing documents, editing work, organising tasks or completing routine responsibilities.
Varjyam: 10:02 pm to 11:47 pm
This period is better suited for planning, maintenance, travel preparation, budget reviews and other routine tasks than important decisions or fresh initiatives.
|Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset
|Sunrise
|5:39 am
|Sunset
|7:15 pm
|Moonrise
|5:56 pm
|Moonset
|4:09 am, Tuesday
Rahu Kaal Timings Across India
|City
|Rahu Kaal
|Mumbai
|7:51 am to 9:29 am
|Delhi (NCR)
|7:21 am to 9:03 am
|Bengaluru
|7:39 am to 9:15 am
|Hyderabad
|7:31 am to 9:08 am
|Chennai
|7:28 am to 9:04 am
|Ahmedabad
|7:47 am to 9:27 am
|Pune
|7:48 am to 9:25 am
|Kolkata
|6:45 am to 8:24 am
|Jaipur
|7:29 am to 9:10 am
|Kochi
|7:48 am to 9:22 am
|Lucknow
|7:09 am to 8:50 am
|Indore
|7:35 am to 9:14 am
|Guwahati
|6:27 am to 8:08 am
|Chandigarh
|7:19 am to 9:02 am
|Surat
|7:49 am to 9:27 am
|Visakhapatnam
|7:11 am to 8:48 am
|Nagpur
|7:24 am to 9:02 am
|Coimbatore
|7:44 am to 9:19 am
|Varanasi
|7:03 am to 8:43 am
|Bhubaneswar
|6:58 am to 8:36 am
Overall
Traditional Panchang guidance suggests a day that favours disciplined effort, thoughtful communication and steady progress. Focus on completing important tasks, making practical decisions and choosing the right time to act rather than rushing ahead. Patience, preparation and consistency are likely to bring the most rewarding outcomes.
This article presents traditional Panchang guidance for general information. Timings may vary depending on location.
Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan
(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDr Achary Kalki Krishnan
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India. Experience and Areas of Work More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe. Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles Serving clients in more than 100 countries Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc. Academic and Professional Qualifications Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include: B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University Research and Academic Contribution Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like: Gita and Mental Health Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts Core Areas of Expertise Vedic and predictive astrology Residential Vastu Commercial and corporate Vastu Industrial and factory Vastu Institutional and office Vastu Non-demolition Vastu correction Astro Vastu Numerology and name correction Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design Brand naming and corporate identity Birth-time rectification Muhurta and business decision consultation Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation Reiki and Pranic Healing Graphology and Numero-Graphology More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More