Riteish Deshmukh loses cool at Yogesh Rawat in Lock Upp new promo: 'Don't put this act with me'

Lock Upp 2 is getting more and more interesting with each passing day. In the recently released promo of the show, more disruption is going to happen in the upcoming episode. The new teaser shows Riteish Deshmukh announcing that since the inmates have become too comfortable, they have decided to change their cellmates. Riteish Deshmukh loses cool on Lock Upp 2.

Riteish lashes out at Yogesh Riteish divided the cellmates into two categories — controller and dependent — and the controller will have the power to decide the fate of the dependent. From the teaser, Akansha Chamola and Pamela were in one cell, while Ram Kapoor and Shreya Kalra were in another, and a war of words broke out between the pairs as they fought to become the controller.

Meanwhile, during a task, the controller was asked to hold a box equal to the weight of the dependent. The promo shows that during the task, Yogesh Rawat got into an argument with host Riteish, which made the actor angry. Yogesh said, "Sir, agar ye he karna tha toh fir toh....(Sir if you wanted to do this than..)" Riteish got angry with Yogesh and said, "Don't tell me. Don't put this act with me."

Madhuri and Shreya Kalra have a tiff The promo also hinted at a possible fight between Madhuri Jain and Shreya Kalra, who until now have been very close on Lock Upp. Shreya is seen lashing out at Madhuri during a task, saying, "Don't come in between my game." Pamela and Varun, who also were good friends until now, had a showdown on the show as well. Pamela is seen telling him, "You are not a man."

The promo also announced that there will be a judgement day mid-week, which means one or more contestants will be eliminated from Lock Upp. Riteish also announces that two people will be terminated from the show this week.