Ram Kapoor pleads with Riteish Deshmukh to evict him from Lock Upp, says joining it was a mistake: 'I don't belong here'

Reality shows often push celebrities far beyond their comfort zones, forcing them to leave behind the luxuries of home and live with complete strangers while battling for survival. Lock Upp appears to be no exception. In the latest episode, actor Ram Kapoor reached his breaking point as he requested the makers to evict him, admitting that he felt he did not belong on the show. However, host Riteish Deshmukh stepped in, consoling the actor and encouraging him to continue. Ram Kapoor requests Ritiesh Deshmukh to evict him.

Ram Kapoor requests Riteish Deshmukh to evict him from Lock Upp After the inmates were left with just ₹3,400 to buy food for everyone, they collectively decided to go hungry rather than spend the money, hoping the Lock Upp team would eventually provide them with food. However, their protest backfired, and by the next morning, they had lost the ₹3,400 as well, leaving everyone without food. Ram then refused to participate in the task that would have earned them food. He said, “Yeh show mere liye galat hai, main iss show ke liye galat hoon shayad (This show is wrong for me and I might also be wrong for this show). I should have not said yes to a show like this. So I need to exit this show as soon as possible. I am not participating in this show anymore.”

Later, when Riteish called the inmates for a task, he questioned why they had rebelled. The host criticised the contestants for failing to use their money wisely and then blaming the makers for not providing them with food. When Akanksha Chamola blamed Ram Kapoor for initiating the rebellion, Ram responded, "I have learnt in this one week that maybe I have made a mistake. I chose this show by mistake. Whatever your rationale is, which is right, it's wrong for me. Yesterday, you made me realise that I am taking this show lightly, as if I am on a vacation. I know my positives and negatives, and I don't want to project the wrong image."

He added, "I don't want to give justifications like them. Now that I know the intensity of the gameplay, I know I don't belong here. Now I don't want to disrespect you, Farah, Netflix or this game by staying here, so I request you to please evict me now."

However, Riteish encouraged Ram to stay, saying that his positivity and cheerful nature were his greatest strengths. He urged the actor to overcome the small hurdles in the game and focus on the goodwill and reputation he had built over the years.

Ram then added, "My biggest disadvantage right now is that I have started loving all of them. They are all much younger than I am, and in the last 15 to 20 years of my life, I have never had a group of people so much younger than me become this close to me. When I am getting food, and they are not, it's really bothering me. I can't look out only for myself and ignore them."

Not just Ram, even Sunita Ahuja became emotional in the latest episode and was seen requesting Riteish to evict her so that she could return to her children. Riteish assured everyone that all the inmates were his responsibility as well and that they would be fully taken care of.