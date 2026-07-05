Sunita Ahuja refuses to eat food, says Govinda told her not to go in Lock Upp: ‘The soup tastes like cow's piss’

Sunita Ahuja, wife of actor Govinda, is currently participating as one of the contestants in the reality show Lock Upp, co-hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh. Sunita Ahuja refused to eat food and told the makers to take her out of the reality show Lock Upp.

Sunita gets angry inside Lock Upp Sunita got angry at the food items that were sent on day seven and refused to eat, as many other contestants also did not eat. She said that because of of them were not resisting, they are being misled like this. Sunita went on to use abusive terms and added, “We have to beg for food now? All of you should stand with me. All my kids are also hungry. The soup tastes like cow's piss. Added with some ***t too.”

Next morning, Sunita said, “Just because I am being decent and not my own self it doesn't mean you do this for footage. I want to leave today! I am done. Mere ko Chi Chi (What she calls Govinda) mana kar raha tha mat ja mat ja… Jab jab uska baat nahi maana na pachtayi hoon main (Whenever I have not listened to him, I have suffered). I don't even want to stay here.”

Sunita refuses to eat The inmates were asked to answer some questions correctly to get their breakfast. Sunita refused to participate and said she wants to quit the show, breaking down in tears. Ram Kapoor, who had also not eaten, comforted her. She also refused to eat breakfast and said that she will fall sick and only then will she be taken out of the show. She added, “Do they think we are trash?”

Later she addressed her concerns to Riteish and broke down in tears saying that she wants to leave the show and meet her kids. Riteish gave her a hug and comforted her, telling that he will talk with her in detail about this later. She was seen returning inside the jail after the task got over.

What made Sunita say yes to the show? A few days ago, Sunita spoke about her decision to do the reality show to HT. She said, “I said yes to the show because of Netflix and Ektaa. I love Ektaa and I know she is a very big fan of mine and I am a very big fan of Netflix. I know myself. I think I will be friends with everyone, especially with those who are honest because I am very honest. I know I will be the seniormost contestant. The show outlines Sach Ya Sazaa. Jo sach nahi bolega, usse saza toh milegi (If someone does not say the truth, they will be punished).”

“I am going inside to enjoy myself. Yes, there is pressure but I will give my best. I will miss my kids, mother, dogs, staff and the temple when I am inside Lock Upp,” she added.

Sunita often grabs headlines with her unfiltered comments. On her YouTube channel, she also shares glimpses of her personal life, visiting temples and discussing her spiritual journey. Govinda and Sunita tied the knot in 1987. They have two children--Tina Ahuja and Yashvardan Ahuja. Sunita has made contradictory public remarks over the years, at times hinting that infidelity had caused pain in their marriage. In the show, she also made comments about her marriage. Lock Upp is currently streaming on Netflix.