Sunita Ahuja says Kashmera Shah fell to her feet and apologised after years of feud: ‘Ro ro ke maafi mangi’

Sunita said, “Laughter Chefs pe main gayi na, toh Krushna aur mera patch up hua 14-15 saal baad. Maine uske bacche ko bhi nahi dekhe thhe, woh 9 saal ke ho gaye. Jab ki maine uss ko paal pos ke bara kiya. But Kashmera is a sweet girl, paer pe girke ro-ro ke maafi mangi. Main bhi roney lagi, after 14 years I was seeing them. Kashmera was on my feet and said, ‘Sorry mere se galti ho gayi’ (I went to Laughter Chefs where I patched up with Krushna after a gap of 14-15 years. I had not even seen their kids who are now 9-years-old. Whereas I had brought up Krushna as a child. Kashmera fell to my feet and apologised. I also started crying and she accepted that it was her mistake).”

Sunita, who is one of the inmates in the Netflix reality show Lock Upp Sach ya Sazaa, was seen speaking with Madhuri Grover and Akanksha Chaudhary. She shared how the patch up took place.

Comedian Krushna Abhishek and his wife Kashmera Shah buried the hatchet with his mami, Sunita Ahuja, after years of well-known family tensions. In April, when Govinda 's wife, Sunita, entered cooking show Laughter Chefs, the two apologised and had an emotional reunion. Now, Sunita shared how it was Kashmera who took the initiative and patched things up, even accepting where she went wrong years ago.

About Krushna-Kashmera’s feud with Sunita Ahuja The rift between Krushna Abhishek and Govinda began after the actor took offence to Krushna’s jokes about him on television. Sunita Ahuja also distanced herself from Krushna and his family, reportedly upset by a past tweet from Kashmera Shah about “people who dance for money”, which she believed was directed at Govinda.

Over time, tensions escalated, with public statements from both sides—Krushna once alleged that Govinda didn’t visit his children in hospital, while Govinda dismissed him as dishonest—keeping the feud in the headlines. In 2024, Sunita even said she avoided Kapil Sharma’s show because it featured Krushna. However, recently, when Govinda accidentally shot himself in the leg, Krushna and Kashmera visited him in hospital, signalling an end to the long-standing feud.

Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa Season 2 has kicked off with contestants including Sunita Ahuja, Ram Kapoor, Shivangi Joshi, Akanksha Choudhary, Harshad Chopda, Yogesh Rawat, Riyaz Ali, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shreya Karla, Akanksha Chamola, Sreshta Iyer and Sufi Motiwala. It streams on Netflix from Sat-Wed on 8 pm.