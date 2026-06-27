Sunita Ahuja steps inside Lock Upp Season 2, reveals she said yes because of Netflix and Ektaa Kapoor

“I am going inside to enjoy myself. Yes, there is pressure but I will give my best. I will miss my kids, mother, dogs, staff and the temple when I am inside Lock Upp,” she added.

Sunita spoke about her decision to do the reality show. She said, “I said yes to the show because of Netflix and Ektaa. I love Ektaa and I know she is a very big fan of mine and I am a very big fan of Netflix. I know myself. I think I will be friends with everyone, especially with those who are honest because I am very honest. I know I will be the seniormost contestant. The show outlines Sach Ya Sazaa. Jo sach nahi bolega, usse saza toh milegi (If someone does not say the truth, they will be punished).”

Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa is premiering on Netflix on June 27. After announcing Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh as the new hosts, the makers have now raised the excitement a notch higher by unveiling the first set of contestants of the reality show. Now, Sunita Ahuja , wife of actor Govinda, has been revealed as one of the contestants on the show. (Also read: Lock Upp season 2 premiere live updates )

Sunita often grabs headlines with her unfiltered comments. On her YouTube channel, she also shares glimpses of her personal life, visiting temples and discussing her spiritual journey. Govinda and Sunita tied the knot in 1987. They have two children--Tina Ahuja and Yashvardan Ahuja. Last year, Govinda sustained a bullet injury in his leg from his revolver. He was then hospitalised. A few months later, rumours emerged that Govinda and Sunita were headed for divorce. Both of them appeared together during Ganesh Chaturthi and quashed those rumours.

More about the show With every new reveal, Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa is building curiosity around its lineup of contestants and the challenges they will face inside the jail. Actor Ram Kapoor was introduced as the show's first contestant at the event. The second contestant of the show is fan-favourite Shivangi Joshi. The third contestant to be unveiled at the event was Desi Bling breakout star, Pamela Serena. She is a winner of Ms UAE World 2022 and Ms Universe Dubai 2021. She was last seen in Netflix’s Desi Bling and was known for her fiery remarks. Splitsvilla X6 contestants Yogesh Rawat and Akanksha Chaudhary were introduced as the latest inmates the show.

Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa streams from June 27, every Sat-Wed 8 PM, on Netflix.