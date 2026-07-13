Internet calls Ravi Kishan's daughter Rivva Kishan ‘biggest snake’ as she betrays ‘sister’ Dolly Javed on Alliance

Dolly Javed was recently eliminated after her fellow contestants voted against her. Most contestants believed Dolly would be saved over Vriddhi, making her eviction a major surprise. Following the elimination, Rivva revealed that she had voted against Dolly because she had promised Kushal Tandon that she would do so.

Reality show Alliance has witnessed another dramatic eviction, but it is not just Dolly Javed 's exit that has grabbed attention. Contestant Rivva Kishan has found herself at the centre of a social media storm after admitting that she voted against Dolly despite considering her a younger sister. Her decision has sparked criticism online, with many viewers accusing her of betraying a friend to honour her promise to fellow contestant Kushal Tandon .

She explained that although she considered Dolly her younger sister, she felt she had no option but to honour the commitment she had made to Kushal. Her explanation, however, failed to convince viewers, many of whom accused her of betraying her own teammate and someone she claimed to care about.

Reacting to the episode, one Reddit user wrote, "I love girl friendships, and girls like Rivva disappoint me so much. They'll always, always choose the guy, even if it's someone as toxic as Kushal Tandon, who was clearly bullying Dolly." Another commented, "I've never seen a bigger snake than her. Why is she so bossy with everyone for no reason?" Others wrote, "She is spineless," "Biggest snake ever," and "Rivva is the worst of them all. She's just a nobody who literally puts people down. She's demeaning and acts like she's so righteous." Another comment read, "If Asteen ka saanp had a face (if betrayal had a face)."

Why Dolly Javed won over the internet Before her eviction, Dolly had emerged as one of the audience's favourites after repeatedly standing up to Kushal Tandon during confrontations in the house. Many viewers accused Kushal of bullying the content creator, while praising Dolly for refusing to back down.

She had also called out Kushal for repeatedly calling her badtameez (mannerless) and delivered a fiery monologue criticising what she described as his entitled and toxic behaviour. Her bold speech before leaving the house further impressed viewers, with many hailing her as the "real queen" of the season.