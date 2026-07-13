Internet calls Ravi Kishan's daughter Rivva Kishan ‘biggest snake’ as she betrays ‘sister’ Dolly Javed on Alliance
Rivva Kishan faces backlash for voting against contestant Dolly Javed, whom she considers a younger sister, to honour her commitment to Kushal Tandon.
Reality show Alliance has witnessed another dramatic eviction, but it is not just Dolly Javed's exit that has grabbed attention. Contestant Rivva Kishan has found herself at the centre of a social media storm after admitting that she voted against Dolly despite considering her a younger sister. Her decision has sparked criticism online, with many viewers accusing her of betraying a friend to honour her promise to fellow contestant Kushal Tandon.
What did Rivva Kishan do?
Dolly Javed was recently eliminated after her fellow contestants voted against her. Most contestants believed Dolly would be saved over Vriddhi, making her eviction a major surprise. Following the elimination, Rivva revealed that she had voted against Dolly because she had promised Kushal Tandon that she would do so.
She explained that although she considered Dolly her younger sister, she felt she had no option but to honour the commitment she had made to Kushal. Her explanation, however, failed to convince viewers, many of whom accused her of betraying her own teammate and someone she claimed to care about.
Reacting to the episode, one Reddit user wrote, "I love girl friendships, and girls like Rivva disappoint me so much. They'll always, always choose the guy, even if it's someone as toxic as Kushal Tandon, who was clearly bullying Dolly." Another commented, "I've never seen a bigger snake than her. Why is she so bossy with everyone for no reason?" Others wrote, "She is spineless," "Biggest snake ever," and "Rivva is the worst of them all. She's just a nobody who literally puts people down. She's demeaning and acts like she's so righteous." Another comment read, "If Asteen ka saanp had a face (if betrayal had a face)."
Why Dolly Javed won over the internet
Before her eviction, Dolly had emerged as one of the audience's favourites after repeatedly standing up to Kushal Tandon during confrontations in the house. Many viewers accused Kushal of bullying the content creator, while praising Dolly for refusing to back down.
She had also called out Kushal for repeatedly calling her badtameez (mannerless) and delivered a fiery monologue criticising what she described as his entitled and toxic behaviour. Her bold speech before leaving the house further impressed viewers, with many hailing her as the "real queen" of the season.
About Alliance
Hosted by Kunal Kemmu, Alliance features 16 celebrities who compete in teams and alliances while battling through various tasks to avoid elimination. Blending strategy, drama and interpersonal dynamics, the reality show has quickly gained popularity. The latest episodes also introduced wildcard contestants Aly Goni and Seema Sajdeh. New episodes stream daily on Prime Video at 12 noon.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
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