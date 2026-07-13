Malti Marie replaces dad Nick Jonas, becomes mom Priyanka Chopra's ‘little helper’ to undo her hair. Watch

In one of the videos, Malti was enjoying story time with her mother when Priyanka asked her to help remove the hairpins from her bun. Malti carefully removed the clips one by one. Interestingly, it is usually Nick who helps Priyanka untie her hair after public events. In his absence, however, Malti happily took over the responsibility.

On Sunday, Priyanka took to Instagram and shared several photos from her London trip. While the first few slides captured her Wimbledon experience and the people she met there, the final slides offered heartwarming glimpses of her family moments.

Actor Priyanka Chopra recently enjoyed a trip to London and took to social media to share glimpses of her family time with Nick Jonas and Malti Marie , along with memories from Wimbledon 2026. However, one video, in particular, caught fans' attention, as little Malti stepped in as her mother's helper, seemingly giving her father some competition when it came to undoing Priyanka's hair.

Another photo showed Malti sitting on her father's lap as they admired the view from a train window while Priyanka clicked a selfie. In another picture, Malti could be seen enjoying an ice cream and feeding ducks by the lake. The final photo showed her sitting on the trunk of a tree.

Fans couldn't stop gushing over the adorable mother-daughter moment. One comment read, "Now we have got Malti joining the hair series." Another wrote, "Nick, looks like Malti is coming for your job." A fan was mesmerised by Malti's voice and commented, "Her voice is so smooth and cute." Another wrote, "Omg, she is too sweet. She has the best mummy ever." Another fan commented, "They're so sweet at that age when they actually WANT to help you!" One user even predicted, "Such a cute voice... she will be a singer."