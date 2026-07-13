Malti Marie replaces dad Nick Jonas, becomes mom Priyanka Chopra's ‘little helper’ to undo her hair. Watch
Priyanka Chopra shared a glimpse of her vacation in London along with her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas.
Actor Priyanka Chopra recently enjoyed a trip to London and took to social media to share glimpses of her family time with Nick Jonas and Malti Marie, along with memories from Wimbledon 2026. However, one video, in particular, caught fans' attention, as little Malti stepped in as her mother's helper, seemingly giving her father some competition when it came to undoing Priyanka's hair.
Malti Marie and Priyanka Chopra's cute moments from London vacation
On Sunday, Priyanka took to Instagram and shared several photos from her London trip. While the first few slides captured her Wimbledon experience and the people she met there, the final slides offered heartwarming glimpses of her family moments.
In one of the videos, Malti was enjoying story time with her mother when Priyanka asked her to help remove the hairpins from her bun. Malti carefully removed the clips one by one. Interestingly, it is usually Nick who helps Priyanka untie her hair after public events. In his absence, however, Malti happily took over the responsibility.
Another photo showed Malti sitting on her father's lap as they admired the view from a train window while Priyanka clicked a selfie. In another picture, Malti could be seen enjoying an ice cream and feeding ducks by the lake. The final photo showed her sitting on the trunk of a tree.
Fans couldn't stop gushing over the adorable mother-daughter moment. One comment read, "Now we have got Malti joining the hair series." Another wrote, "Nick, looks like Malti is coming for your job." A fan was mesmerised by Malti's voice and commented, "Her voice is so smooth and cute." Another wrote, "Omg, she is too sweet. She has the best mummy ever." Another fan commented, "They're so sweet at that age when they actually WANT to help you!" One user even predicted, "Such a cute voice... she will be a singer."
About Priyanka Chopra's upcoming work
Priyanka will next be seen in SS Rajamouli's Varanasi. The film also stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles. Varanasi marks Priyanka's return to Indian cinema after eight years and is also SS Rajamouli's first directorial venture since the global success of RRR. Reportedly mounted on a budget of ₹1,000 crore, the action-adventure is expected to blend mythology with time travel. Its teaser has already generated significant buzz, and the film is scheduled to release in cinemas in April 2027.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
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