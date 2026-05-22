Nick Jonas gives a sweet shoutout to daughter Malti Marie during Las Vegas concert; fans love father-daughter moment

On Thursday, a fan who attended the concert shared a video from the event on Instagram. In the clip, Nick was seen interacting warmly with the audience while promising to bring “weekend vibes” to a Wednesday night with their performance. During his interaction, the singer also revealed that his daughter was present at the concert and enjoying the show from the audience.

Singer Nick Jonas recently performed in Las Vegas alongside his brothers, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas. While Priyanka Chopra is currently busy shooting for her upcoming film Varanasi in India, Nick has been spending quality time with their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas . During the concert, the singer gave his daughter a sweet shoutout, leaving fans emotional over the adorable father-daughter moment.

Nick said, “My little girl Malti is here tonight, so I am very excited for her to be here. I love you.” As soon as he made the announcement on stage, fans erupted into cheers. The touching moment quickly went viral on social media, with many fans gushing over Nick’s affection for his daughter.

Reacting to the video, one fan commented, “This is so lovely.” Another wrote, “That ‘I love you’, omg.” A third fan shared, “It’s the sweet way he said ‘I love you’ for me.” Many others praised Nick for balancing fatherhood with his professional commitments and appreciated how openly affectionate he is towards Malti.

Earlier, on his podcast Hey Jonas, Nick had revealed that Malti would accompany him for all four concerts in Las Vegas while Priyanka remains occupied with her shoot schedule in India. Speaking about their father-daughter plans, he said, “We are enjoying some daddy-daughter time. We are going to check out the Cirque du Soleil show. We also went to the Titanic Museum Attraction.”

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra is currently busy shooting for Varanasi in Hyderabad. Directed by S. S. Rajamouli, the film also stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles. The film is currently under production and is slated to release in theatres in April 2027.

Nick and Priyanka welcomed Malti via surrogacy in 2022. Since then, the couple have often shared glimpses of their daughter’s creative and playful side on social media, delighting fans with snippets of their family life. Priyanka has also spoken about how attached she is to her daughter and how she enjoys taking Malti along to film sets whenever possible.