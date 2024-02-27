Priyanka Chopra gets nostalgic as she shares then-and-now pics of daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, Nick Jonas reacts

Actor Priyanka Chopra became nostalgic as she shared new and old pictures of her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Priyanka also wrote a note. Priyanka's husband-singer Nick Jonas reacted to her post. (Also Read | Priyanka Chopra takes Malti for a hike; fans hear her cute voice for the first time) Priyanka Chopra shared a post on Instagram.

Priyanka shares selfie with Malti

In the first photo, a selfie, Priyanka Chopra was seen holding her daughter as they snuggled inside a blanket. While the actor wore a black and grey outfit, Malti was seen in a white and pink dress. Priyanka smiled while clicking the selfie and Malti looked away from the camera.

Priyanka posts old pic of Malti

The second photo, a closeup, showed an infant Malti's hand peeping out from the blanket. The old picture had Malti's tiny hand resting on Priyanka's chin. Sharing the photos, Priyanka captioned the post, "Time really flies. (smiling face with halo, folded hands and face holding back tears emojis) starting the week right. #mondaymusings #nostalgia."

Nick, Octavia Spencer react to Priyanka's post

Reacting to the photo, Nick Jonas posted a red heart emoji. Octavia Spencer dropped folded hands emojis. A fan wrote, "She’s our little warrior." A person said, "The queen and the princess! So beautiful!" An Instagram user commented, "You're the most gorgeous woman, and she's the cutest baby girl." A comment read, "Malti's dressing style reminds me like she is a normal baby just like us, not like a celebrity baby that's good to see like that."

Priyanka often shares Malti's pics

Recently, Priyanka shared a photo as she took her daughter to her first hike at the Topanga State Park. On Instagram, she had shared a string of posts from Malti's day out in the wild. She captioned the post, "The magic of nature. Her first hike. She touched everything, jumped in puddles till she was muddy till her knees. To witness her in real time experiencing everything for the first time.. is just her magic dust that she sprinkles in my life every day."

Priyanka's family

Priyanka and Nick Jonas got married in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2, 2018. Later, the couple also hosted two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai. In January 2022, the two announced that they welcomed daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy.

About Priyanka's career

Fans will see Priyanka in Heads of State, alongside John Cena and Idris Elba. She will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar's next directorial, Jee Le Zaraa, alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. Recently, Priyanka also turned executive producer for To Kill a Tiger.

