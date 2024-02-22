Priyanka Chopra takes Malti for a hike; fans hear her cute voice for the first time

Priyanka Chopra and her daughter Malti Marie are having a fun time together even as dad Nick Jonas tours the world with his brothers for Jonas Brothers concerts. Priyanka took to Instagram on Thursday to share pictures and videos from a hike that she and some friends went on recently. Little Malti joined them too. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra shares pic of 'fearless and spontaneous' daughter Malti Marie: I'll look at it on a day I’m feeling blue) Priyanka Chopra with Malti during a hike.

Malti on a hike!

Sharing photos from the Topanga State Park, Priyanka wrote on Instagram, “The magic of nature. Her first hike. She touched everything, jumped in puddles till she was muddy till her knees. To witness her in real time experiencing everything for the first time.. is just her magic dust that she sprinkles in my life every day.”

Photos included in the post showed Malti walking in nature, skipping in mud and enjoying sippy drinks and snacks next to Priyanka. In one video, Priyanka asks her 'Where are we going?' and she says ‘hike!’ in an adorable voice.

Fans of the actor loved seeing little Malti having fun. “The last slide... OMG (oh my God) she’s so cute,” wrote one. “What a precious angel your daughter is. Sending love to and your beautiful family, Priyanka,” wrote another fan. “Her little voice STAWP IT,” commented another.

Where is daddy Nick?

Nick is currently in Manila with his brothers Joe and Kevin for a Jonas Brothers performance. They will be in New Zealand and Australia next. Recently, they also performed in Mumbai during the Lollapalooza fest. Nick wrote a sweet note, thanking Indians for all the love. “Nothing better than kicking off 2024 with our first @jonasbrothers show ever in India at @lollaindia. This show was a special one for me in so many different ways. Thank you to everyone for coming out.”

Priyanka has been enjoying a break from work. She will be seen next in Heads of State with Idris Elba and John Cena. She also has Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.