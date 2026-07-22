Bhagavanth Kesari director Anil Ravipudi hopes Vijay's Jana Nayagan becomes ‘historic blockbuster’ upon release

He added, “From Thalapathy to the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, you've truly lived up to the name #JanaNayakudu. Heartfelt best wishes to @TheKVNOfficial garu, #HVinoth brother, and the entire team. May this film become a historic blockbuster and receive all the love it deserves.”

Taking to his X account, Anil wrote, “You've given audiences countless memorable moments over the years, @actorvijay sir, and I'm sure #Jananayagan will become another cherished milestone in your remarkable journey.”

It is Jana Nayagan day tomorrow for fans of Vijay ! H Vinoth’s Jana Nayagan is finally hitting screens after a seven-month-long delay on July 23. The film, which will be the final film of Tamil Nadu chief minister Vijay, has faced a number of challenges ahead fo its intially planned release in January. Now, director Anil Ravipudi , who directed the 2023 Telugu hit Bhagavanth Kesari, has wished all the best to the makers and especially to Vijay for Jana Nayagan's success at the box office. (Also read: Jana Nayagan trailer reactions: Disappointed fans compare scenes from Vijay's film with Balakrishna's Bhagavanth Kesari )

A few days ago, in interviews with Galatta Plus, H Vinoth revealed just how much of Jana Nayagan was a remake of Bhagavanth Kesari. He said, “Jana Nayagan is about 50% inspired by Bhagavanth Kesari. While the first half has 60% similarity, the second half has only 20%.”

The director also stated that after remaking Pink into Tamil as Nerkonda Paarvai with Ajith Kumar, he wasn’t really interested in doing another adaptation. However, Vijay told him that he really liked Bhagavanth Kesari and asked him to consider it. It only made the director sceptical because he wondered how he would adapt Balakrishna’s style to Tamil cinema.

About Jana Nayagan delay Bhagavanth Kesari starred Balakrishna, Sreeleela, Kajal Aggarwal and Arjun Rampal in lead roles. Jana Nayagan will star Vijay, Mamitha Baiju, Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol in lead roles.

The film was stuck without a censor certificate for several months. Reports indicated that the film was first screened for the CBFC examining committee in December 2025. The committee reportedly suggested several cuts and indicated that the film could receive a U/A certificate once the changes were made. Producers are said to have accepted the recommendations and resubmitted the film.

However, the situation changed when complaints about certain scenes led to the film being referred to a revising committee, causing further delays. The prolonged certification process has disrupted the film’s release plans, international schedules, and distribution agreements. Vijay has since alleged ‘conspiracy’ over the film’s delay, blaming the then-ruling parties for it. He also alleged that news about his personal life was deliberately leaked closer to the elections.