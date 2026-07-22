Balakrishna health update: Hospital says actor sustained injury in left knee; airlifted to Hyderabad from Rajahmundry

Nandamuri Balakrishna, 66, sustained an injury while shooting for his upcoming film, NBK 111, with Gopichand Malineni. The film’s team later released a statement that he sustained what seemed to be a muscle tear while shooting for an action sequence. The hospital released a health bulletin on Wednesday to give an update on his health. Nandamuri Balakrishna will undergo surgery soon for a muscle tear during shoot.

Nandamuri Balakrishna stable and under observation In a bulletin dated July 22, AIG Hospitals, Hyderabad, explained what happened to Balakrishna: “Shri. Nandamuri Balakrishna Garu sustained an injury to his left knee while participating in a film shoot in Rajahmundry. He was provided initial medical treatment at a local hospital and was subsequently airlifted to AIG Hospitals, Hyderabad, for specialized evaluation and further management.”

They further explained his injury, writing, “Preliminary evaluation showed a localized collection of blood and inflammation in the tissues around the left knee indicating a possible muscle tear in the region. He is currently undergoing extensive clinical and diagnostic investigations under the supervision of a team of orthopedic surgeons.”

Given Balakrishna’s medical history, the bulletin states that a multidisciplinary team comprising specialists from relevant departments is also reviewing his overall health and fitness to determine the safest and most appropriate course of treatment. “Shri. Balakrishna's overall condition is stable, and he remains under close medical observation. The definitive treatment plan will be finalized after completion of the ongoing evaluation. Further updates will be communicated subsequently,” said the hospital.