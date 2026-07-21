66-year-old Balakrishna sustains injury while shooting action sequence on NBK 111 set; Jr NTR sends love to ‘babai’
Actor-politician Nandamuri Balakrishna sustained an injury on the set of NBK 111 and will have to undergo surgery soon. His nephew, Jr NTR, reacted to the news.
Actor-politician Nandamuri Balakrishna has sustained an injury while shooting an action sequence for his upcoming film with Gopichand Malineni. The film’s team has confirmed on social media that he will have to undergo surgery for the same. His nephew, Jr NTR, took to social media to react to the news and wish his uncle a speedy recovery.
Balakrishna sustains muscle tear, to undergo surgery
The team of the yet-to-be-titled NBK 111 and Gopichand confirmed the news of Balakrishna’s injury on social media, writing, “During the filming of an intense action sequence for #NBK111 in Kakinada, Nandamuri Balakrishna Garu sustained a minor muscle tear. As advised by the medical team, he will undergo a minor surgical procedure to ensure a swift and complete recovery.”
The team further added: “His unwavering dedication, discipline and passion for cinema continue to inspire everyone on the sets of #NBK111. The procedure is routine and there is absolutely no cause for concern. We wish him a speedy recovery and look forward to welcoming him back to the sets very soon.”
NBK 111 is scheduled for release later this year.
Jr NTR sends his ‘babai’ love
Jr NTR took to his X (formerly Twitter) to wish his ‘babai’ (uncle) a speedy recovery, writing, “Jr NTR: Get well soon Bala Babai. Wishing you a speedy recovery and good health. Looking forward to seeing you roar back in full form.” Fans were thrilled to see the star wishing his uncle good luck, given the constant rumours of an on-and-off rift between them for years.
His brother, Kalyan Ram, wrote, “Get well soon Babai. Wishing you a speedy recovery. I'm sure you will be back in action in no time, doing what you love the most.” Nara Rohith also wished Balakrishna well, writing, “Wishing Bala Mama a speedy recovery. Your commitment and dedication to cinema are truly unparalleled. Get well soon!”
Recent work
Last seen in Daaku Maharaaj and Akhanda 2: Thaandavam in 2025, Balakrishna now has films with Gopichand Malineni and Koratala Siva lined up, tentatively titled NBK 111 and 112. Nayanthara was initially roped in to play the lead in NBK 111, though rumours suggest that she has been replaced by Kajal Aggarwal. A confirmation on the same is awaited.
Jr NTR last starred in War 2 in 2025. He is currently shooting for Dragon with Prashanth Neel. He also has a film based on Lord Murugan lined up with Trivikram Srinivas. Kalyan Ram last starred in Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi in 2025 and is shooting for a film with Anil Ravipudi. Rohith last starred in Bhairavam and Sundarakanda in 2025.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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