Jr NTR, Nandamuri Kalyan Ram pay floral tributes to NT Rama Rao on 29th death anniversary. Watch

Jr NTR, Kalyan Ram visit NTR Ghat

Brothers Jr NTR and Kalyan Ram visited NTR Ghat on Saturday morning. They were seen offering floral tributes to his memorial and folding hands to honour him. Both of them wore black T-shirts and looked solemn. They also sat down near the memorial to spend two minutes of silence in remembrance of their late grandfather.

NT Rama Rao was not only a renowned Telugu actor, director, producer, and editor, but also a chief minister of Andhra Pradesh for seven years. He received three National Awards for co-producing Thodu Dongalu (1954) and Seetharama Kalyanam (1960), and directing Lava Kusa (1963). He was best known for his mythological characters across the 300 films he did over his career. He died of a heart attack at his Hyderabad home on January 18, 1996.

NT Rama Rao's 101st birth anniversary

Last year, the nation and the film industry celebrated NT Rama Rao's 101st birth anniversary. On that occasion as well, Jr NTR and Kalyan Ram offered floral tributes to their grandfather at NTR Ghat. The late actor's son, actor and politician Nandamuri Balakrishna, was also spotted there, remembering his father.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute to NT Rama Rao on X, writing, “Remembering the legendary NTR on his birth anniversary. He was a remarkable icon of Telugu cinema and a visionary leader. His contributions to film and politics continue to inspire generations. From his unforgettable roles on screen to his transformative leadership, he is fondly remembered. We will keep working to fulfil his vision for our society.”

On the work front, Jr NTR will be next seen in War 2, Devara: Part 2, and Prashanth Neel's next. Meanwhile, Kalyan Ram last starred in Devil: The British Secret Agent.