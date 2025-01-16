Bollywood ‘shocked’ as Saif Ali Khan gets stabbed during burglary attempt: Jr NTR, Pooja Bhatt, Chiranjeevi react

In a shocking turn of events, Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was stabbed during a burglary attempt at his Mumbai residence on Thursday. The incident has left both the entertainment industry and fans stunned. His Devara co-star Jr NTR expressed his shock over the incident and wished for Saif's good health. Saif Ali Khan and Jr NTR's picture from Devara promotions.

(Also Read: A wound close to spine, another on neck: All we know about Saif Ali Khan's injuries during house break-in)

Jr NTR sends wishes for Saif Ali Khan's speedy recovery

After hearing the news of Saif Ali Khan being attacked at his Mumbai residence, Jr NTR took to X and sent his prayers for Saif's speedy recovery. He wrote, "Shocked and saddened to hear about the attack on Saif sir. Wishing and praying for his speedy recovery and good health."

Pooja Bhatt questioned the law & order in the country after Saif Ali Khan got attacked at his house and wrote on X, “Law & Order. We have laws.. what about order?”

Chiranjeevi wrote that he was ‘deeply disturbed’ by the news, “Deeply Disturbed by news of the attack by an intruder on #SaifAliKhan. Wishing and praying for his speedy recovery.”

Raj Nayak, a well-known name in the media and entertainment industry also expressed shock over the incident and wrote on X, “Shocking and deeply unsettling! This marks the third such incident in the Bandra-Juhu area that I’ve heard of recently. Just yesterday, my niece’s boutique in Bandra was burgled. What’s truly alarming is the audacity of these robbers to break into homes while residents are inside, fast asleep. It’s both scary and a wake-up call for heightened security measures in our neighborhoods.”

Saif Ali Khan's fans also reacted to the unfortunate incident and wished him good health. One of the X users wrote, “These is sad and shocking to hear.” Another commented, “wishing him a speedy recovery.” Another comment read, “Prayers to Saif sir and his family. Wishing him a fast recovery.” Some even questioned about the safety in the city and commented, “If such Big star in safe in Mumbai then think about the normal citizens.”

Saif Ali Khan suffered multiple injuries, including a wound close to his spine and another on neck, after he was attacked by an intruder, who allegedly broke into his and Kareena's Mumbai home. The actor was rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he is currently undergoing emergency surgery. The actor's team issued an official statement that read, "There was an attempted burglary at Mr. Saif Ali Khan’s residence. He is currently in the hospital undergoing surgery. We request the media and fans to be patient. It is a police matter. We will keep you updated on the situation."

Regarding the attack by an intruder on actor Saif Ali Khan at his Bandra home, BJP leader Ram Kadam said, "According to the police, a man entered the actor's house with the intention of robbery, and in a scuffle with the man, the actor suffered injuries. The police will investigate the incident, and no one will be spared. The police are responsible for ensuring such an incident does not repeat."

About Devara: Part 1

Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan shared the screen for the first time in Koratala Siva's Devara: Part 1. The film also starred Janhvi Kapoor, Prakash Raj, Srikanth, and Shine Tom Chacko, marking Saif's Telugu debut. He portrayed the role of the main antagonist, Bhairava, and his performance was loved by the audience. The film emerged as a box office success, collecting ₹421.63 crore worldwide at the box office.