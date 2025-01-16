Saif Ali Khan injured, undergoes surgery after robbery bid at his and Kareena Kapoor's Mumbai home

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was injured after a robber barged in his and wife Kareena Kapoor's residence at Bandra (west) and allegedly stabbed him. The incident occurred around 2:30 am on Thursday when the actor was sleeping in his house along with his other family members. Saif Ali Khan was injured after an intruder entered his home.

The police said the robber fled from the scene after occupants of the house woke up and police are trying to trace him. The Bandra police are in the process of registering an FIR and several police teams have been formed to nab the culprit.

Police comment

A senior IPS officer confirmed the incident and said “Saif Ali Khan has been admitted to the Lilavati hospital, where he is undergoing treatment. It is not clear yet, if he is stabbed or injured in the scuffle with the robber. We have been investigating the matter. The Mumbai crime branch is also conducting a parallel investigation into the incident.”

Details of his injuries

Dr Niraj Uttamani, COO of Lilavati Hospital, said, “Saif was attacked by an unidentified person in his house. He was brought in at 3:30 am in Lilavati. He has six injuries, two of which are deeper. One of the injuries is closer to his spine. We are operating on him. He is being operated upon by Neurosurgeon Nitin Dange, cosmetic surgeon Leena Jain, and anaesthetist Nisha Gandhi. We will be tell the extent of the damage only after the surgery is done."

Kareena and Saif, who have been married since 2012, live in the Satguru Sharan building in Mumbai's Bandra West. The couple's two sons - Taimur (8) and Jeh (4) - also live with them.

About Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan is a Bollywood actor who debuted in 1993 with *Parampara*. He has appeared in various films, including *Dil Chahta Hai*, *Omkara*, and *Tanhaji*. Born into the Pataudi family, he is the son of actress Sharmila Tagore and cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan.