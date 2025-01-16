Saif Ali Khan stabbing: Attacker flees scene, Mumbai Police detains suspects

Saif Ali Khan stabbed: Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan suffered multiple stab injuries during a suspected burglary attempt at his Bandra home in Mumbai early on Thursday. Actor Saif Ali Khan during his visit to Chandani Chowk, in Delhi on Saturday,(PTI)

Saif Ali Khan stabbing: Follow live updates here.

The attacker reportedly fled the scene after the stabbing as more people in the house woke up. The police said they have launched a manhunt to nab the attacker.

The police have started the process of registering a First Information Report and have formed multiple teams to nab the assailant. Officials from the Mumbai Crime Branch, including officer Daya Nayak, were seen arriving at the actor’s home. The Mumbai Police is also investigating the matter. They have detained a few suspects, according to a report by the Indian Express.

Saif Ali Khan’s team has stated the incident saying that the actor is undergoing a surgery.

The official statement from Saif's publicist reads: "There was an attempted burglary at Mr Saif Ali Khan’s residence. He is currently in hospital undergoing a surgery. We request the media and fans to be patient. It is a police matter. We will keep you updated on the situation.”

What happened to Saif Ali Khan?

Saif Ali Khan sustained multiple injuries, including one closer to his spine, after a robber allegedly barged into his residence in Mumbai's Bandra (west) and stabbed him around 2:30am on Thursday.

A doctor at the Leelavati hospital, where the actor is being treated, told HT on a condition of anonymity that the actor suffered multiple wounds but is able to move his hands and legs. His spine seems to be fine, too. The doctors also found a piece of the knife in his body.

Lilavati Hospital chief operating officer Niraj Uttamani said Khan was hospitalised at 3:30 am with six injuries of which two are deeper. "One of the injuries is closer to his spine. Neurosurgeon Nitin Dange, cosmetic surgeon Leena Jain, and anaesthetist Nisha Gandhi are operating on him. We will be able to tell the extent of the damage only after the surgery is done," said Uttamani.

He added that one of the injuries was on the neck. "The surgery started at 5:30 am and was going on."